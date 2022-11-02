Punjabi Golf Association to host 4th annual Golf Tournament

The Punjabi Golf Association (PGA) will be holding its 4th annual Golf Tournament at the Riverlakes Ranch on Saturday, November 5th.

The PGA Golf Tournament will begin with registration at 6:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration is $600 per team of four. The registration fee includes all green fees, a cart, lunch, dinner, and a gift bag. Proceeds from the event will go to nonprofit organizations Mothers Against Drunk Driving , KhalsaAid , and the Wounded Heroes Fund .

For more information, visit the PGA's website or email PGABakersfield@gmail.com.