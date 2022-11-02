ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele join LIV Golf next year?

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Patrick Cantlay. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has no plans of going away after wrapping up its inaugural season in October, and it looks like they already have its sights set on who it will be poaching next.

Reports have surfaced this week that the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league is looking to add seven to 10 players from the PGA Tour by the end of the calendar year and they reportedly already have PGA pros Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in mind.

Cantlay and Schauffele are ranked No. 4 and No. 6 respectively in the Official World Golf Ranking, so losing them to LIV would be a major blow for the PGA. But will they actually go?

This isn't the first time Cantlay has been linked to Greg Norman's golf circuit. The Long Beach native has been in LIV Golf rumors a handful of times now, even getting mentioned in the same breath as Cam Smith as the Aussie was clearly planning his PGA Tour exit. Cantlay has maintained that he has "no plans" to join LIV Golf, so it's just a matter of seeing if his stance has changed.

Schauffele is another story. He was notably present at the meeting Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy held last season for the PGA's core players, and was very insistent that what was discussed at that meeting be kept private. For Schauffele to jump ship now and join LIV Golf would be a major slap in the face.

It should be kept in mind, of course, that LIV Golf is a big-talking organization that still has a lot of hurdles to jump. Despite clearly luring some of the biggest names in the sport, LIV is still without a major broadcast deal and is nowhere closer to getting its golfers considered by the world ranking system. While other golfers already joined LIV Golf with the expectation of getting a world ranking already, the fact the circuit still hasn't ironed that out could make other golfers turn down joining.

So, for right now, the rumors Cantlay and Schauffele are joining LIV Golf are simply that -- rumors. But with how crazy the golf world has become this last year, it's safe to say that could all change in the not-too-distant future.

