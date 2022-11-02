Read full article on original website
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Eagles vs. Texans
Ah, yes: The Philadelphia vs. Houston game everyone is talking about. Just kidding. No, it’s not the World Series, but the Eagles still have plenty on the line as they head to NRG Stadium in Houston for a Thursday Night Football clash. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s perfect season alive in prime time.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Week 10 college football brings $1,250 first bet
How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night
The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
Kyrie Irving must complete 6 ‘action items’ to lift Nets suspension (report)
When the Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, it was unclear when the star guard would return to the court. But the Nets have delivered six “action items” Irving must complete, according to The Atheltic’s Shams Charania, in order for the team to lift his suspension.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career — and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.
Grant Williams expects NBPA leadership to meet on Kyrie Irving controversy
BOSTON — Grant Williams is one of three Celtics players that are currently among the seven vice presidents in the NBA players’ association, along with suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving. On the heels of Irving being suspended for promoting an anti-semitic documentary on social media and refusing to...
FanDuel promo code: Tennessee-Georgia, LSU-Alabama, CFB Saturday bonus
Malcolm Brogdon said Celtics have best bench in NBA: ‘We’ve got to embrace that’
BOSTON — When the Celtics collapsed against the Bulls the first time the teams met, Malcolm Brogdon said the bench’s play was unacceptable. The C’s faltered after building a huge lead — courtesy of their starters — in their first loss of the season. Then...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Bulls 123-119 after late scare, get revenge
BOSTON — The Celtics got some revenge against the Bulls, and after their bench failed them in Game 1 between the two teams, the depth was again the difference Friday. But this time, it fell to Boston’s favor as the bench sparked the 123-119 win over the Bulls on Friday at TD Garden.
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Knicks
For the second straight back-to-back, the Celtics will be without Al Horford. The big man was listed as out on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Knicks with low back stiffness. That was the same ailment that kept Horford out for the second game of their...
Celtics Mailbag: Deni Avdija, Jae Crowder trade talk, crunch time lineups, best shooter
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Need a three, do you go with an open Hauser, open Grant or someone else? — S It’s amazing this is even a question involving...
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
Al Horford addresses Celtics impact of Ime Udoka’s expected move to Nets
Al Horford is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster and his voice carries a lot of weight in the team’s locker room. On the heels of suspended coach Ime Udoka reportedly expecting to move on to the Brooklyn Nets to fill their vacancy, Horford acknowledged the news on Friday morning at the Auerbach Center but said the team must keep its focus on the task at hand.
Celtics’ Grant Williams on Ime Udoka likely joining Nets: ‘He’s going to have success’
BOSTON — The Celtics were put in a strange position when rumors first started flying that Ime Udoka was expected to be the next head coach of the Nets. It was a sudden process as Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash, and Udoka soon emerged as the Nets’ primary choice for their next head coach.
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Knicks 133-118 in historic shooting outing
The Celtics shot the lights out in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against the Knicks and made history in the process during a 133-118 road win. Boston set a new franchise record with 27 makes from beyond the arc on 52 percent shooting, helping the visitors outpace the Knicks in a fast-paced shootout.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown available despite against Bulls non-COVID illness
BOSTON — The Celtics will be with their second-best player in Jaylen Brown as they take on the Bulls on Friday at TD Garden. Brown was downgraded to questionable because of a non-COVID illness ahead of the 7:30 p.m. Friday game against Chicago, about 90 minutes before tipoff. But...
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; won’t release Kyrie 8 sneaker
The fallout from Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary continued on Friday night as Nike announced they have suspended their relationship with the Nets point guard and said they will no longer launch the Kyrie 8 sneaker. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech...
Celtics’ Sam Hauser pours in career-high 17 points in win over Knicks
Sam Hauser keeps showing off his worth as an occasional rotation player, and he’s been one of the biggest pleasant surprises for the Celtics thus far this season. That continued in a career-best effort in the Celtics’ 133-118 win over the Knicks on Saturday, where Hauser poured in 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting.
Jayson Tatum reaches new level in his offensive game helping Celtics beat Bulls
BOSTON — One of the few spots in Jayson Tatum’s offensive game that had room for growth entering this season was getting to the free throw line. Tatum averaged 6.2 free throw attempts per game last year, a respectable number but one that didn’t put him in the upper echelon of scorers.
