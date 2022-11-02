ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night

The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
BOSTON, MA
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career — and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
ARIZONA STATE
Al Horford addresses Celtics impact of Ime Udoka’s expected move to Nets

Al Horford is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster and his voice carries a lot of weight in the team’s locker room. On the heels of suspended coach Ime Udoka reportedly expecting to move on to the Brooklyn Nets to fill their vacancy, Horford acknowledged the news on Friday morning at the Auerbach Center but said the team must keep its focus on the task at hand.
BOSTON, MA
