Molly Zimmerman, Jordan Byers lead the way as West Perry field hockey knocks off Newport
Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers led the way Saturday as West Perry knocked off Newport, 2-1, in the District 3 Class A third-place game. Newport took an early lead courtesy of a Delaney Greene goal, but Zimmerman answered with a goal off an assist from Byers to tie it at 1. Byers then scored the game-winner off an assist from Autumn Albright with 11:28 left in the fourth.
Newport field hockey defeats Greenwood in nail-biter
Newport field hockey once again was matched up against Greenwood, this time in the Disttrict tournament. The Buffaloes came out with intensity, scoring three goals in the first quarter. Delaney Greene got things started for Newport when she scored off a corner.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
SHIPPENSBURG— The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch. Shippensburg had a 20-14 lead going into the half, but as soon as both teams returned to the field...
Evelyn Morris leads Northern field hockey past Manheim Central
Evelyn Morris led the way Saturday at Northern knocked off Manheim Central, 4-1, in District 3 field hockey action. Morris scored two goals for the Polar Bears who locked up a five-seed in the state playoffs.
Pierce Mason rushes for 268 yards, Hamburg stops Upper Dauphin in District 3 3A quarterfinal
HAMBURG – Upper Dauphin’s positive start was eventually wiped out by Hamburg senior Pierce Mason. Mason carried 24 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the fourth-seeded Hawks downed No. 5 Upper Dauphin 49-35 in a District 3 3A football quarterfinal.
West Perry field hockey soundly defeats Susquenita in first round of districts
The Mustangs felt confident going into the first round of the district tournament playing a team they have defeated already this season, and fellow Perry County team Susquenita. The confidence held true as West Perry defeated the Blackhawks 4-1, scoring one goal in each quarter. West Perry’s top offensive players...
Palmyra field hockey takes down Keystone rival Hershey for District 3, Class 2A title
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Field hockey followers know that the Mid-Penn Conference’s Keystone Division is one of the most competitive high school groupings in the state, if not the entire country. So, it was no surprise when top-seeded Palmyra and second-seeded Hershey got together for their third meeting...
Newport football redeems season against James Buchanan
There is nothing sweeter in sports than redemption. Often it can take a season or longer to achieve. Travis Lilly needed just seconds. The Buffalo junior had just been burned for a touchdown on defense putting Newport behind, when a bounding ball on the ensuing kickoff found its way it his hands. Lilly cut to his left avoiding the converging masses, and saw nothing but green grass ahead of him. Nobody could catch him as he galloped for a 70-yard score that ended up being the difference in Newport’s 17-12 victory over James Buchanan on Oct. 28 at Katchmer Field.
West Perry girls’ soccer falls in district playoffs
After 18 games and roughly 10 weeks, the West Perry girls’ soccer team’s season ended the same way it started. With an impressive final stretch of the season – the Mustangs strung together a 3-0-1 record over the last nine days of the regular season – that allowed the Mustangs to seize the final playoff spot in the class 2A playoff field, West Perry traveled to Millersburg Stadium for a first-round matchup.
Wyomissing tops Trinity for third straight District 3 2A girls soccer title
Wyomissing’s goal of clearing a third consecutive District 3 girls soccer title went right through the Trinity Shamrocks. Goals by junior midfielder Annie McCaffrey and freshman forward Dulce Lytle was enough convincing Saturday as the Spartans defeated the Shamrocks 2-0 at Mountain View’s Tanner Field.
West Perry football falls to Steel-High in regular season finale
For large portions of West Perry’s regular season finale football game, the state-of-the-art scoreboard at War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton struggled to stay lit. Sure, there may have been some sort of a technical problem, but the more likely reason revolves around being overworked. On Oct. 29, under...
Central Dauphin girls fall in District title game to Manheim Township on Ava Byrne’s double-OT winner
Everything was pointing towards the Central Dauphin girls soccer team following in the boys team’s footsteps, as it appeared it was headed to the second penalty kick shootout of the day at Eagle View Middle School like their male counterparts had done in their title contest. • Sign up...
Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser, Greencastle’s Claire Paci shine at PIAA cross country state championships
With 1,000 meters to go in the 2022 PIAA 3A girls state championship cross country race, nothing had been decided. A dozen runners ran at the front, looking around, waiting for a decisive move that normally would have come by this point. Among them, a face of calm—that of Chambersburg...
Susquenita soccer advances to district semi-finals
After receiving a buy in the first round, two-time consecutive Tri-Valley League champion Susquenita played Boiling Springs in the Quarterfinals. With the Blackhawks heading in as the No. 5 seed and Boiling Springs as the No. 4 seed, they knew they had to play an intense game which is exactly what they did.
Ian Goodling sets program record as West Perry routs Schuylkill Valley in district playoff opener
ELLIOTTSBURG — A week ago, it was a slow start for them and a fast start for their opponent that doomed the West Perry Mustangs, who suffered their first loss of the year in its regular season finale to Steel-High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
Trinity’s complete performance too much for Delone Catholic in District 3 2A football semifinal
McSHERRYSTOWN – It took one play from scrimmage Friday for the Trinity Shamrocks to announce that these District 3 football playoffs would be different from the rest. And host Delone Catholic barely got in the way.
Ava Daley leads the way as Bishop McDevitt downs Annville-Cleona
Ava Daley led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt scored a 2-1 field hockey win over Annville-Cleona. Maddi Donmoyer and Saniyah Hines each added an assist. Grace Francis had Annville’s goal off an assist from Maggie McAteer.
‘It was a swagger thing’: Steel-High doesn’t back down from expectation in 62-6 District 3 title win over Fairfield
There was no hiding the expectation heading into Saturday’s District 3 Class A title game between Steel-High and Fairfield. The Rollers were 7-1, averaging 59 points, with a roster checkered with guys who will play in college. Fairfield had two wins, was averaging just 12 points, and had been outscored 256-108 on the season. It brought just 16 players to Steelton.
East Pennsboro breaks losing streak in first-round playoff win over Kennard-Dale
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP – Five weeks of frustration for the East Pennsboro football team was erased in one quarter of Friday night’s District 3, Class 4A first-round tournament game. The Panthers started slowly but hung 23 second quarter points on visiting Kennard-Dale before halftime and shut the door...
Frenzy Five | Here are 5 games to watch as the District 3 playoffs open
YORK, Pa. — The high school playoffs are here!. The District 3 postseason gets underway this weekend with 10 first-round matchups Friday night. (Plus the Class 1A championship between Steelton-Highspire and Fairfield on Saturday.) With four games on tap in the Class 5A playoffs Friday night, most of the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
