ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cumberland, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Molly Zimmerman, Jordan Byers lead the way as West Perry field hockey knocks off Newport

Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers led the way Saturday as West Perry knocked off Newport, 2-1, in the District 3 Class A third-place game. Newport took an early lead courtesy of a Delaney Greene goal, but Zimmerman answered with a goal off an assist from Byers to tie it at 1. Byers then scored the game-winner off an assist from Autumn Albright with 11:28 left in the fourth.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport football redeems season against James Buchanan

There is nothing sweeter in sports than redemption. Often it can take a season or longer to achieve. Travis Lilly needed just seconds. The Buffalo junior had just been burned for a touchdown on defense putting Newport behind, when a bounding ball on the ensuing kickoff found its way it his hands. Lilly cut to his left avoiding the converging masses, and saw nothing but green grass ahead of him. Nobody could catch him as he galloped for a 70-yard score that ended up being the difference in Newport’s 17-12 victory over James Buchanan on Oct. 28 at Katchmer Field.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry girls’ soccer falls in district playoffs

After 18 games and roughly 10 weeks, the West Perry girls’ soccer team’s season ended the same way it started. With an impressive final stretch of the season – the Mustangs strung together a 3-0-1 record over the last nine days of the regular season – that allowed the Mustangs to seize the final playoff spot in the class 2A playoff field, West Perry traveled to Millersburg Stadium for a first-round matchup.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita soccer advances to district semi-finals

After receiving a buy in the first round, two-time consecutive Tri-Valley League champion Susquenita played Boiling Springs in the Quarterfinals. With the Blackhawks heading in as the No. 5 seed and Boiling Springs as the No. 4 seed, they knew they had to play an intense game which is exactly what they did.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

‘It was a swagger thing’: Steel-High doesn’t back down from expectation in 62-6 District 3 title win over Fairfield

There was no hiding the expectation heading into Saturday’s District 3 Class A title game between Steel-High and Fairfield. The Rollers were 7-1, averaging 59 points, with a roster checkered with guys who will play in college. Fairfield had two wins, was averaging just 12 points, and had been outscored 256-108 on the season. It brought just 16 players to Steelton.
FAIRFIELD, PA
FOX43.com

Frenzy Five | Here are 5 games to watch as the District 3 playoffs open

YORK, Pa. — The high school playoffs are here!. The District 3 postseason gets underway this weekend with 10 first-round matchups Friday night. (Plus the Class 1A championship between Steelton-Highspire and Fairfield on Saturday.) With four games on tap in the Class 5A playoffs Friday night, most of the...
DOVER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy