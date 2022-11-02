Read full article on original website
Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD. Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this...
Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Sedgwick County voters test tabulation equipment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All 105 counties in Kansas must conduct a public test of tabulation equipment. On Friday, Sedgwick County conducted its test to ensure the equipment is counting ballots accurately. Testing of all equipment started in September. The process is open to the public. On Friday, only two...
SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge adds news signs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve been out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge recently you may have noticed brand-new signs at all of the entrances to the Wildlife Refuge. Officials with the refuge said the new signs were implemented because the old ones were starting to fade and...
Artic Adventure opens at Exploration Place
Does It Work? Laundry Turtle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earlier-than-usual rise in RSV cases this year includes more cases of children being hospitalized. Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Douglass mother who has a message to share with fellow parents after dealing with virus’s harsh realities for days. Ami Johnson, a mother of...
Partnership bringing cybersecurity center to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita-based nonprofit on Thursday announced its newest partner coming to town and with that comes opportunities for technology growth and jobs. Knowmadics, a software company based in Virginia will build a center for national cybersecurity initiatives at Groover Labs, an approximate 42,000 square-foot facility that serves as a co-working space in downtown Wichita.
How a former police officer used a security system to stalk his wife
KECHI, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a powerful system that local police use to fight crime. But they say one of their own used that power to stalk his estranged wife. The Flock System reads license plates and alerts police if it detects a plate number of someone they're looking for.
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
Temporary exhibit, ‘Arctic Adventure’ opens at Exploration Place
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A temporary exhibit at Exploration Place is allowing visitors to get an early taste of winter in Wichita. The exhibit, “Arctic Adventure,” is an indoor winter playground featuring skating on synthetic ice in which “skaters” wear socks instead of actual ice skates, virtual snowball fights and a life-size snow globe in which visitors can enter. Adding to the arctic experience, snow falls every 10 minutes.
Sedgwick County explains how your early mail ballot is counted
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kansas can choose from three ways to vote. Two of them are already being utilized - early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. The deadline to request an advance mail ballot was Tuesday. Sedgwick County sent out roughly 34,000 mail ballots and approximately 18,000 have been returned. Those ballots can be mailed back to the election office, dropped off at a secure ballot drop box or dropped off at any polling location (find locations here).
