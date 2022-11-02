Fire crews respond to house fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The call came in at 12:44 p.m. reporting a fire in the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive. This area is just north of the Penitencia Creek County Park. SJFD says that a fire along the outside fence of the property has extended into a two-story, single-family residence.

There have been no injuries reported in the fire thus far, according to SJFD. Fire crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.