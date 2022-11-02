ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Come Say Hi to Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly, and Me at the 24 Hours of Lemons in Houston This Weekend

By Aaron Cole
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcpGd_0iwHXOrT00

Grassroots racing is the great equalizer, leveling the playing field between rich idiots and idiots like nothing else can. Think you have what it takes to compete against pros like Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly, and Kevin Madsen? (You probably don’t, but you can at least try.)

This weekend at MSR Houston, Team Yokohama and their misfit group including Pastrana, Daly, and Madsen will jump in their respective hoopties and race alongside regular ol’ weirdos at the 24 Hours of Lemons’ Yokohama Stuntin’ & Splodin’ Soiree 2022. The action begins at noon Friday with practice and BS inspection—the gratuitous negotiation between judges (including yours truly, but more on that later) and racers for classification. The race kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m., then again 9 a.m. Sunday to 4:30 p.m.

“People always ask what I do when I’m not racing, but the truth is that when I’m not being paid to race, I’m paying to race. Doesn’t matter if it’s a field car race in Perth, Australia, with the Aussie Nitro Circus crew or a can-am race in the hills of Tennessee with my buddy Hubert; driving, riding and talking shit is what we all like to do most,” Pastrana said. “Winning a championship at the highest level is amazing after it’s all said and done, but it’s a lot of long hours in highly stressful situations with big teams and corporations depending on you to deliver. When we come to a race like Lemons, the camaraderie of the team comes together from the start of car build all the way through the pit party at the race. We can walk through the pits and talk to the other teams check out the cars and laugh at our teammates when they mess up. At the end of the day, no one is getting a ride to do the indy 500 because of a Lemons win and no one is going to be fired for losing—it’s all about having fun and enjoying the best parts of racing with your friends.”

“I have never done a race of lemons before. I do like to add lemons to my water sometimes, not sure if that means I’ll be fast or not,” said Daly, an IndyCar vet but Lemons noob. “When Travis invites me to do new and exciting things I’ve learned to always say yes. I have never driven at this track before, so I plan on studying and doing bountiful amounts of research to make sure I am ready to perform for my team. I know this group doesn’t show up to finish second so I can’t wait to fight for a victory and whatever that means for our futures as racing drivers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oz94Q_0iwHXOrT00
It me. Ian Merritt

“In the 16-year history of Lemons many real racers have come and failed. It’s a rich tradition,” said Nick Pon, associate perpetrator at the 24 Hours of Lemons. “We’re excited to have exceptionally talented racers like Travis, Conor, Kevin and others this weekend in exceptionally bad cars.”

Spectator tickets cost $30 for the whole weekend—if you tell them you know me, they’ll likely cost more so just keep that between us.

If you’ve never seen the 24 Hours of Lemons, it’s a treat but I admit my bias. During the week, I’m your fair and even-handed Senior News Editor here at The Drive , but on weekends I’m usually found at Lemons races across the country, photographing, judging, and yelling at drivers.

No other race series I’ve seen embraces fans like Lemons, and that’s because it’s all-access all the time. Hang out with the teams, see the cars up close, watch the wrenching and talk the talk. Like many other Lemons racers know, it’s real racin’, real fun, and real easy.

So, stop by, say hi, come chat up the Yokohama racers—including Pastrana, Daly, and Madsen—and then come see me. I’ll be meting out penalties like any good judge does: plastic-wrapping fools to roofs, emceeing awful rap battles, yelling at drivers, and taking bribes.

See you there!

Holler at me at aaron.cole@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

NASCAR Xfinity drivers still buzzing over Ty Gibbs' incident as championship weekend arrives

As NASCAR's championship weekend comes to Phoenix there is controversy over the damage Ty Gibbs did in the Xfinity Series semifinal last weekend in Martinsville. In the third overtime, Gibbs put his own teammate, Brandon Jones, into the wall. That brought out a caution and guaranteed Gibbs would win the race — despite already having his spot in the final four secured. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?

Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
The Associated Press

Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Gibbs felt like he embarrassed himself and, more importantly, his family by wrecking a teammate on the final lap last week. The only way to make up for it would be winning a championship with a clean, aggressive race. Gibbs pulled it off, wiping away some of the tarnish with a shiny new trophy. Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Phoenix NXS Advance

• Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), heads into Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway fresh off a third-place finish in the penultimate race last Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The effort equaled Herbst’s best finish this season, a result he had scored twice before – May 7 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and June 25 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. Herbst’s third top-three of 2022 also exceeded his previous high of two top-threes in a single season, which came during his rookie campaign in 2020. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-native has also posted eight top-fives and 19 top-10s in 2022, surpassing his previous bests of five top-fives earned in 2021 and 17 top-10s earned in 2020. His third-place finish at Martinsville was his second consecutive top-10 after a strong eighth-place run Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanBuzz

The Late, Great Bill Simpson Was a Pioneer in Motorsports Safety

On December 16, 2019, Bill Simpson, a renowned motorsports safety pioneer and advocate, passed away from a stroke at the age of 79. Though he had a brief career as a racer, Simpson was most known for his innovative approach to racing safety. As the founder of Simpson Performance Products, and later Impact! Racing, Simpson developed over 200 racing safety products, including a number of fire suits, helmets, and harnesses. In fact, Simpson even famously set himself on fire in one of his racing suits to prove their effectiveness. Simpson was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2003 and the Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2014.
Advocate

Gay Race Car Driver Zach Herrin Makes NASCAR Debut

Gay motorsports racer Zach Herrin will make his long-awaited debut in a NASCAR-affiliated race in Phoenix later today, but doing so on his own terms. When the green flag drops to start the ARCA Menard Series race at the Phoenix Raceway, Herrin will be in the 25th position off the pole. While he’ll be starting near the back of the pack, taking part in the race will be a big step forward for the 26-year-old who only recently returned to the sport he loves following a ten-year hiatus.
PHOENIX, AZ
Racing News

Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy