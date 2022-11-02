Potato chip bags hid 1,000 grams of heroin at US-Mexico border in Texas, officials say

Two women pleaded guilty to federal charges after officials say they smuggled nearly 1,000 grams of heroin across the Mexico-United States border.

The women from Monterrey, Mexico, were crossing the border in Laredo, Texas , on Sept. 4, when Border Patrol agents stopped their vehicle for inspection, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Two potato chip bags were discovered in the purse of one of the women, federal officials said. While the bags appeared to be sealed and unopened, the contents inside “felt like a heavy ball,” officers said.

Border agents weighed the bags, revealing they contained 983.9 grams of heroin, according to a news release.

The women said they were aware of the contents inside the potato chip bags, indicating they “were going to be paid $300 each” to bring them to the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. They planned on traveling back to Mexico “with a large amount of cash,” federal officials said.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the two women pleaded guilty to their charges. They face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

Attorneys for the women could not be immediately reached by McClatchy News.

484 pounds of bologna and 285 pounds of cheese seized at the Texas border, feds say

Smugglers drive car into Rio Grande, leaving migrant stuck in trunk, Border Patrol says

Pumpkins hiding a stash of meth-filled condoms seized at Texas border, feds say