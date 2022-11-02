Read full article on original website
neareport.com
Suspect arrested in October 3 murder
The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect last month and on November 4, they found him.. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested on Friday in Little Rock. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.
KTLO
Man charged with battering girlfriend wants jury trial
A man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a rock, pushing her out of a moving vehicle and attempting to stab her appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Finch, Jr., was in court to determine if a plea agreement could be reached in...
neareport.com
One dead in Jonesboro shooting, suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities arrested a suspect Friday after a shooting incident left one person dead. The Jonesboro Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Friday in the 200 block of W. Forrest Street, a release posted to social media said. When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male within the residence. Police later identified him as Diamond McDuffy.
KTLO
Woman tries to bargin with cops during traffic stops
After a Cotter woman was pulled over twice last year for traffic violations and drugs were found, she seemed anxious to strike a bargain with arresting officers. Forty-seven-year-old Lisa Pederson appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday and pled guilty to charges stemming from the two stops – one on October 12, 2021 by Cotter police and by a Gassville officer on November 6, 2021.
neareport.com
Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing
Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Jonesboro man has been arrested. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 4 detectives arrested 21-year-old Jataylon McClellan Jones in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy. The initial incident report said officers responded...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
KTLO
Woman with string of criminal cases in two counties pleads guilty
A Flippin woman arrested three times in just a few days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Crystal Parnell pled guilty to drug-related charges filed against her in Baxter and Marion Counties. She was sentenced to six years in prison with a judicial transfer to one of the...
Kait 8
Suspect arrested following stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police have arrested a woman suspected in a Wednesday night stabbing. D’Naysia Evanesha Larry, 23, of Jonesboro is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree battery. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to an apartment...
KTLO
10-year prison sentence handed down to man who battered girlfriend
A Gassville man whose charges include kidnapping and terroristic threatening stemming from a violent domestic altercation appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Wednesday. Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Lee Upchurch pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. The incident involving the victim and Upchurch occurred...
Kait 8
Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
KTLO
MH man arrested for stealing safe containing $25K from business
A Mountain Home man was arrested over the weekend for the theft of a safe containing $25,000, a handgun and other documents from a business in the city. Three felony charges have been filed against 44-year-old Quan Tran Le in connection with the incident. According to Mountain Home Police Chief...
Kait 8
Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in. Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.
Kait 8
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa. The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.
whiterivernow.com
Man arrested at Melbourne ‘trunk or treat’ event
Izard County authorities say a man was arrested last weekend at a Halloween “trunk or treat” event. According to Izard County Circuit Court information, Brock Michael Handyside, 21, was arrested at the Halloween event in Melbourne on Saturday, Oct. 29, after witnesses reported Handyside was yelling at a minor and then started a fight.
KATV
Searcy police need the public to help identify a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Searcy Police Department announced on Thursday they need the public to help identify a man. Police said that they want to talk to him regarding multiple thefts that he may have some information on. If you or anyone that you know has any information...
KTLO
Traffic stop leads to charges
Blane David Ebersold entered a guilty plea to charges against him in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He was sentenced to five years probation. The 37-year-old Ebersold was initially charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug and with providing a false name to police.
Kait 8
Downtown residents fed up with vandalism, petty crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners say they’ve seen an uptick in petty crime in downtown Jonesboro. So far this year there have been 26 cases reported of criminal mischief, theft from motor vehicles, theft from buildings, and burglary. Statistics of downtown crime over 5 years from the Jonesboro...
KTLO
Baxter County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers claiming to be law enforcement
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office released a scam alert Tuesday based on recent reports taken from members of the public, they have received telephone calls from individuals purporting to be Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office or members of other local law enforcement agencies, claiming the person has failed to respond to a court subpoena and must now pay money to satisfy it.
Kait 8
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
