Related
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
The Observer view on a dangerous moment for American democracy
From one perspective, the historical significance of this Tuesday’s US midterm elections should not be overstated. Anticipated Republican gains, and a consequent loss of Democratic control of Congress, would, if they materialise, be nothing out of the ordinary. The party in power usually performs poorly at the midpoint of the election cycle, especially if the sitting president is unpopular – and Joe Biden, with a disapproval rating of 55%, certainly is.
NBCMontana
MT Supreme Court race draws $2.9 million in outside spending in last month of campaign
HELENA, Mont. — With the Nov. 8 election less than a week away, Montana’s most expensive Supreme Court race in history, between incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney James Brown, continues to draw donations and release a firehose of last-minute spending in an effort to sway voters. While...
NBCMontana
House Judiciary GOP members release 'report' claiming systemic 'rot' in FBI
WASHINGTON (TND) — Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee – led by ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio-4) – released a 1,050 page report on Friday that claims multiple whistleblowers in the Federal Bureau of Investigation maintain there are myriad systemic patterns of abuse, misuse and general rot in the bureau under Director Christopher Wray’s and throughout the whole of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland.
NBCMontana
'Woke culture' is 'one reason' why GOP will win big in midterms, Bill Maher predicts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and TV show host Bill Maher is predicting that Republicans will win big in the upcoming midterm elections in part because of "woke culture" and Democrats submitting to it. Maher shared his prediction in an appearance on fellow comedian Bill Burr's "Monday Morning Podcast" on...
