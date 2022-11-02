Read full article on original website
Related
Expert says Hurricane Ian left behind a 'city of mold' in homes
Florida homeowners are finding deadly mold growing in their homes after Hurricane Ian and insurance inspectors aren't catching it.
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers
Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County announces adjusted hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites due to time change
Due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, hours at Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites will be adjusted beginning Sunday. Sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The sites are:. Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres. Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers. San...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat For Humanity first home wall-raising since Hurricane Ian
Habitat For Humanity is still, despite Hurricane Ian, helping families find homes through its affordable homeownership program. Volunteers with Pelican Landing and The Colony in Bonita Springs came out and helped future homeowners Itzel Garcia and Jorge Mong as they raised the walls to see their future home. “I’m very...
Post-Ian nutrients feeding red tide and other algae blooms along SWFL coastline
Post-Ian nutrients feeding red tide and other algae blooms. FGCU Professor Mike Parsons explains how this bloom compares to the red tide post Irma.
Gulf Coast landfill is now a storm debris dump site
After unloading debris from his pickup truck, Fort Myers resident Steve Wade explained the scene in his neighborhood, “It’s not even close to being picked up.”
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach
There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Police Department displays found property after Hurricane Ian, is it yours
If you are searching for missing property, the Sanibel Police Department put together a page with photos of discovered items. Residents, property owners, and business owners are encouraged to review the photos. If you see your property and can provide proof to support your claim, contact the Sanibel Police Departments’...
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
CenturyLink says customers should call to speed up restoration process
Valence said depending on where you live, major restoration efforts should be complete before the end of the year.
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
gulfshorebusiness.com
Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M
An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
WINKNEWS.com
FPL mistakenly bills customer nearly $13K during Ian outage
The struggles for electricity and getting power restored have been very real for many people. One family didn’t have power for almost three weeks but got a bill for thousands. For 20 days, Hurricane Ian kept the lights off at Suzette Shafer’s south Fort Myers condo. She got...
