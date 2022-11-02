ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers

Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Habitat For Humanity first home wall-raising since Hurricane Ian

Habitat For Humanity is still, despite Hurricane Ian, helping families find homes through its affordable homeownership program. Volunteers with Pelican Landing and The Colony in Bonita Springs came out and helped future homeowners Itzel Garcia and Jorge Mong as they raised the walls to see their future home. “I’m very...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide concerns on Englewood Beach

There are dead fish and debris along the water near the Chadwick Cover Marina on Englewood Beach. Red tide is something they have also had to deal with before. It’s a sight no one wants to see or smell. “It’s never pleasant, never nice, and it never smells good,”...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
AccuWeather

How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian

A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage

VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
VENICE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M

An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FPL mistakenly bills customer nearly $13K during Ian outage

The struggles for electricity and getting power restored have been very real for many people. One family didn’t have power for almost three weeks but got a bill for thousands. For 20 days, Hurricane Ian kept the lights off at Suzette Shafer’s south Fort Myers condo. She got...
FORT MYERS, FL

