Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Astros pull Cristian Javier from start despite World Series history on the line
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker made the call to pull starter Cristian Javier from his Game 4 start after six no-hit innings despite history on the line.
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies
Some Dallas Cowboys fans were surprised to see one of their biggest contributors socializing in an enemy city.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at Anthony Rizzo contract extension
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn’t have offered Anthony Rizzo any more praise than he did on Thursday during an interview with WFAN. Rizzo was one of the Yankees’ more prominent leaders during the 2022 season, offering distinctive intangible traits in the locker room and producing valiantly on the field.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
