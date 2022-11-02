ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds

The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
