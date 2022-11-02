Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Gold at two-week low as Powell quashes dovish pivot hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes around easing of monetary tightening from December. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce by 0901 GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, November 4
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department is expected to show non-farm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs in October, after rising by 263,000 jobs in the previous month. Meanwhile, the private payrolls are expected to have risen 200,000 in October, compared to a rise of 288,000 in September. Separately, the unemployment rate is expected to have increased 3.6% in October from 3.5% in the previous month. Average hourly earnings likely remained same at 0.3% for the month of October. Hershey Co is expected to post a rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by consistent demand for its chocolates and candies despite price increases to offset higher costs. Investors will be on the lookout for updates from the company on demand trends during Halloween and holiday season, shift in consumer spending amid inflation and the impact from supply chain challenges. Meta Platforms Inc will tell a court that tech non-profit Dfinity Foundation cannot sustain its trademark lawsuit over Meta's allegedly similar new infinity-symbol logo. Meta argues that Dfinity doesn't have enforceable trademark rights in its logo, and that Meta's logo is not likely to cause consumer confusion. Philip Morris International Inc will ask a Virginia federal court to permanently block sales of RJR's popular Vuse Alto and Solo e-cigarettes, after PMI won $10 million from a jury earlier this year for RJR's infringement of its patents. Alternatively, the company is asking for royalties on Alto and Solo cartridge sales. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins is scheduled to speak on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context in a virtual event on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center. (1000/1400) Data from Statistics Canada is expected to show the country added 5,000 jobs in October, after adding 21,100 jobs in the previous month. The jobless rate likely rose to 5.4% in October. Separately, the country's Ivey PMI data is also scheduled for release. Brazil's S&P Global services and composite PMI data for October is expected to be released. The S&P Global composite PMI stood at a reading of 51.9 in September. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jason Lange, Reuters correspondent in Washington D.C. speaks on pre-U.S. midterm election polling, campaign finance issues and races to watch. (1000/1400) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Celsius Resources Says Melanie Ross Resigns As Joint Chief Financial Officer
* MELANIE ROSS RESIGNS AS JOINT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Constellation Software Inc expected to post earnings of $13.37 a share - Earnings Preview
* Constellation Software Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 33.2% increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Constellation Software Inc is for earnings of $13.37 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Constellation Software Inc is C$2,450, above its last closing price of C$1,972.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.04 13.07 13.00 Missed -0.5 Mar. 31 2022 11.51 11.54 13.40 Beat 16.1 Dec. 31 2021 12.86 13.02 13.93 Beat 7 Sep. 30 2021 11.93 12.03 6.72 Missed -44.1 Jun. 11.85 11.49 8.15 Missed -29.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 9.95 10.21 15.50 Beat 51.8 Dec. 31 2020 10.15 10.35 11.38 Beat 10 Sep. 30 2020 8.54 8.74 9.53 Beat 9 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 20:07 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Euronext Italian arm to become group-wide clearer from end 2023
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange Euronext said on Thursday that customers will be able to clear all share trades at its Italian arm from the end of 2023, a move that ends reliance on a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) unit in Paris. Euronext, which operates exchanges...
kalkinemedia.com
North Korea flies jets, fires artillery near border after U.S. and South extend drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday, and Pyongyang again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. The North Korean manoeuvres follow the firing of more than 80 rounds...
Comments / 0