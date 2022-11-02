Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Regarding Twitter'S Reduction In Force, Unfortunately There Is No Choice When The Company Is Losing Over $4M/Day" - Tweet
* ELON MUSK SAYS "REGARDING TWITTER’S REDUCTION IN FORCE, UNFORTUNATELY THERE IS NO CHOICE WHEN THE COMPANY IS LOSING OVER $4M/DAY" - TWEET. * ELON MUSK SAYS "EVERYONE EXITED WAS OFFERED 3 MONTHS OF SEVERANCE" - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3zKgy6M. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
Dye & Durham Ltd expected to post a loss of 2 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Dye & Durham Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7 (estimated). * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 12.5% increase in revenue to C$126.686 million from C$112.62 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Dye & Durham Ltd is for a loss of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Dye & Durham Ltd is C$31, above its last closing price of C$14.40. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.17 -0.05 Missed -130.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.09 0.08 -0.45 Missed -700 Dec. 31 2021 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2021 0.22 0.21 0.18 Missed -15.3 Jun. 0.18 0.19 0.09 Missed -51.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 -0.16 Missed -292 Dec. 31 2020 0.04 0.04 -0.41 Missed -1,218 .1 Sep. 30 2020 0.06 0.08 -0.37 Missed -582.6 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 17:11 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
O2micro International Ltd <OIIM.O>: Losses of 4 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by O2micro International Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -4 cents per share, 16 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 12 cents. Losses of -6 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -4 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $18.16 million, which is higher than the estimated $18 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $18.16 million from $27.27 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.02 0.02 Met Mar. 31 2022 0.00 0.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.05 0.09 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.10 0.12 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 01:35 p.m.
F-Star Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 79 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* F-Star Therapeutics Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * The Cambridge United Kingdom-based company is expected to report a 96.0% decrease in revenue to $30 thousand from $751 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 79 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for F-Star Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $5.16. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.59 -0.58 -0.88 Missed -50.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.69 -0.67 -0.57 Beat 15.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.31 -0.11 0.48 Beat 525.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.62 -0.58 -0.52 Beat 11 Jun. -0.74 -0.74 -0.89 Missed -19.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.03 -1.16 -1.08 Beat 7.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.63 -0.64 -2.10 Missed -226.4 Sep. 30 2020 -1.00 -1.00 -1.24 Missed -24 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 18:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
Ark Mines (ASX:AHK) completes second phase of drilling at Gunnawarra Ni-Co Project
Ark Mines (ASX:AHK) completed the second phase of drilling at its highly prospective Gunnawarra Nickel-Cobalt Project. Twenty-eight holes were drilled at an average depth of 30m, the deepest being 59m. During the drilling program, the company encountered lateritic material in many roclocations. Ark Mines has submitted the collected samples for...
