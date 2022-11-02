Read full article on original website
Bambi Nichols
3d ago
I go into Cindy's myself, they have some beautiful lingerie, bought some myself, some woman, married or not find that lingerie is comfortable to sleep in. The City needs to worry more about the damn shootings going on in a daily basis.
mike
3d ago
Can't sue Hustler without suing Cindy's too shows favoritism. Thanks Pines Rd. area.. it's not like they had much out there anyways. City tax dollars at work... Shreveport can waste some money.
John Ehrhard
3d ago
They want to shut down businesses but can’t fight crime. Sounds like a winner to me. So glad I don’t live in Shreveport.
KTBS
CANCELLED - Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
KSLA
Firefighters’ Retirement System claims City of Shreveport owes them $3.7M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Firefighters’ Retirement System (FRS), the City of Shreveport owes them $3.7 million. FRS sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, Nov. 4, warning that the city will start owning interest and that firefighters’ retirement benefits could get slashed if the money isn’t paid by Nov. 19.
KSLA
Man found guilty of killing in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner guilty of murdering Bruce Randle in downtown Shreveport. On Nov. 5, after less than an hour of deliberation, a Caddo Parish jury found Larry Gardner Jr., 30, guilty of shooting and killing Bruce Randall, 55, on April 8, 2019, on the 1200 block of Marshall Street.
KTBS
Escapee convicted in Caddo District Court
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man arrested in Bossier City on domestic violence charges and later escaped from custody at Ochsner LSU Health hospital was convicted of aggravated escape Thursday in Caddo District Court. The 12 jurors in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Cortez Jermaine...
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses
A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash
On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577.
q973radio.com
Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Wendy and Greg and the Brunch Date!
Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Wendy and...
KTBS
Larry Gardner guilty of Bruce Randle slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, Nov. 4, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner,...
KTBS
Caddo sheriff: Mugshots are back on website
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is once again publishing mugshots on its website. This comes months after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law that makes it illegal to publish many mugshots. Some law enforcement agencies stopped publishing mugshots because of the law. "We realize we...
KSLA
CPSO: Deputies still searching for 78-year-old Vivian man
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - In Nov. of 2021, Earl Kindley Thompson went missing from Vivian, Louisiana. On Nov. 5, 2021, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a report that Earl Kindley Thompson, 78, was missing from the 800 block of Northwest Front Street, Vivan. According to the report, Thompson suffered from medical issues and previously would wander around the town of Vivian.
bossierpress.com
The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event in Bossier
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission (LBC) reimplemented its popular saddle identification program earlier this year. The next microchipping event is planned for Thursday, November 17, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at the Viking Drive Substation located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City, La.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
ktalnews.com
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
KTBS
Warrior Run set for Saturday in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Listen up runners! The Warrior Run is Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bossier City. The Fun Run kicks off at Teague Parkway Boat Launch in Bossier City at 7:45 a.m., followed by the main event, the 5k, at 8 a.m. Proceeds for the event will go to...
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
KSLA
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
