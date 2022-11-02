Read full article on original website
Consents for standalone homes declining in New Zealand: Stats NZ report
Building consents for multi-unit homes are increasing in New Zealand. In 2022, 50,732 homes were consented to, according to Stats NZ. Out of these consented homes, 55% were townhouses and apartments. New Zealand is witnessing an increasing number of building consents for multi-unit homes. Stats NZ figures released recently (1...
Kalyx acquires Staphyt’s New Zealand business for research expansion
Kalyx Australia partners with Staphyt's New Zealand arm to move beyond Australian borders. With Staphyt, Kalyx expects a boost in the production of arable and forage crops. The Australian agricultural business Kalyx is actively focused on expanding its horizon beyond Australian borders. To support this effort, Kalyx Australia signed an acquisition deal with the New Zealand division of Staphyt on 31 October 2022. Staphyt is a privately owned agroscience and agricultural testing company founded in 1989.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, November 4
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department is expected to show non-farm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs in October, after rising by 263,000 jobs in the previous month. Meanwhile, the private payrolls are expected to have risen 200,000 in October, compared to a rise of 288,000 in September. Separately, the unemployment rate is expected to have increased 3.6% in October from 3.5% in the previous month. Average hourly earnings likely remained same at 0.3% for the month of October. Hershey Co is expected to post a rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by consistent demand for its chocolates and candies despite price increases to offset higher costs. Investors will be on the lookout for updates from the company on demand trends during Halloween and holiday season, shift in consumer spending amid inflation and the impact from supply chain challenges. Meta Platforms Inc will tell a court that tech non-profit Dfinity Foundation cannot sustain its trademark lawsuit over Meta's allegedly similar new infinity-symbol logo. Meta argues that Dfinity doesn't have enforceable trademark rights in its logo, and that Meta's logo is not likely to cause consumer confusion. Philip Morris International Inc will ask a Virginia federal court to permanently block sales of RJR's popular Vuse Alto and Solo e-cigarettes, after PMI won $10 million from a jury earlier this year for RJR's infringement of its patents. Alternatively, the company is asking for royalties on Alto and Solo cartridge sales. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins is scheduled to speak on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context in a virtual event on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center. (1000/1400) Data from Statistics Canada is expected to show the country added 5,000 jobs in October, after adding 21,100 jobs in the previous month. The jobless rate likely rose to 5.4% in October. Separately, the country's Ivey PMI data is also scheduled for release. Brazil's S&P Global services and composite PMI data for October is expected to be released. The S&P Global composite PMI stood at a reading of 51.9 in September. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jason Lange, Reuters correspondent in Washington D.C. speaks on pre-U.S. midterm election polling, campaign finance issues and races to watch. (1000/1400) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Gold at two-week low as Powell quashes dovish pivot hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes around easing of monetary tightening from December. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce by 0901 GMT, while...
U.S., Canada sanction Haitian politicians, accuse of gang ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
