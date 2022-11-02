ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How steep fed rate hikes affect your finances

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mortgage rates continue to jump, home sales slump and credit cards and auto loans increase. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. As the Federal Reserve steadily increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation

The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
CBS Minnesota

Stocks plummet after Fed signals more rate hikes ahead

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell signaled that it's too early for the central bank to consider pausing its interest rate increases as it tries to crush the worst inflation in decades. The S&P 500 fell 96 points, or 2.5%, closing at 3,760....
The Hill

5 key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession. The Fed boosted its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in four consecutive...
kalkinemedia.com

Fed's Barkin: Sees 'potentially a higher end point' for Fed rates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more "deliberatively" on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected. Speaking in...
invezz.com

Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse

Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy