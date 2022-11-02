Read full article on original website
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street slips
The Australian share market is expected to end the week lower. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 10 points or 0.1% lower on Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.46%, the S&P 500 fell 1.06%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.73% lower. The Australian share...
Gold at two-week low as Powell quashes dovish pivot hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Thursday, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes around easing of monetary tightening from December. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,626.17 per ounce by 0901 GMT, while...
UPDATE 1-Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares
(Adds financial details, context on Q2 earnings and background on bitcoin moves) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters.
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, Hill & Smith
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Britvic, Hannover Rueck SE, and Hill & Smith, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1,400p from 1,460p Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Accor : HSBC raises target price to EUR 33 from EUR 30 * Ahold Delhaize : HSBC raises target price to EUR 32 from EUR 31 * Believe : HSBC raises target price to EUR 15 from EUR 14 * Britvic : HSBC cuts target price to 920p from 1,050p * BT : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 155p from 185p * BT : New Street Research cuts fair value to 225p from 245p * Grenke : HSBC cuts target price to EUR 38 from EUR 43 * Hannover Rueck SE : JP Morgan raises target price to EUR 190 from EUR 175 * Hill & Smith : HSBC cuts target price to 1400p from 1460p * ITV : Credit Suisse cuts target price to 106p from 118p * Lancashire Holdings : HSBC raises target price to 520p from 490p * Lancashire Holdings : JP Morgan raises target price to 675p from 640p * Nexans : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 88 from EUR 93 * OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 8.3 * Partners Group Holding AG : Credit Suisse cuts target to CHF 1,100 from CHF 1,175 * Scout24 SE : Credit Suisse cuts target price to EUR 57 from EUR 58 * Telefonica Deutschland : Credit Suisse raises target to EUR 3.1 from EUR 2.7 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
PayPal Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* PayPal Holdings Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirty six analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 96 cents per share. * Revenue rose 10.7% to $6.85 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $6.82 billion. * PayPal Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.15. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * PayPal Holdings Inc shares had fallen by 7.7% this quarter and lost 57.9% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.33 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.96 1.08 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed.
Is Tether (USDT) an independent blockchain?
ETH (Ether), SOL, and ADA are native tokens of their respective independent blockchains. Tether -- the biggest stablecoin by market cap -- ranks only below Bitcoin and Ether in the broader cryptoverse. The two terms -- blockchain and cryptocurrency -- are often mentioned together. Bitcoin, for example, popularised not only...
BRIEF-Celsius Resources Says Melanie Ross Resigns As Joint Chief Financial Officer
* MELANIE ROSS RESIGNS AS JOINT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, November 4
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department is expected to show non-farm payrolls increased by 200,000 jobs in October, after rising by 263,000 jobs in the previous month. Meanwhile, the private payrolls are expected to have risen 200,000 in October, compared to a rise of 288,000 in September. Separately, the unemployment rate is expected to have increased 3.6% in October from 3.5% in the previous month. Average hourly earnings likely remained same at 0.3% for the month of October. Hershey Co is expected to post a rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by consistent demand for its chocolates and candies despite price increases to offset higher costs. Investors will be on the lookout for updates from the company on demand trends during Halloween and holiday season, shift in consumer spending amid inflation and the impact from supply chain challenges. Meta Platforms Inc will tell a court that tech non-profit Dfinity Foundation cannot sustain its trademark lawsuit over Meta's allegedly similar new infinity-symbol logo. Meta argues that Dfinity doesn't have enforceable trademark rights in its logo, and that Meta's logo is not likely to cause consumer confusion. Philip Morris International Inc will ask a Virginia federal court to permanently block sales of RJR's popular Vuse Alto and Solo e-cigarettes, after PMI won $10 million from a jury earlier this year for RJR's infringement of its patents. Alternatively, the company is asking for royalties on Alto and Solo cartridge sales. The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins is scheduled to speak on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context in a virtual event on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center. (1000/1400) Data from Statistics Canada is expected to show the country added 5,000 jobs in October, after adding 21,100 jobs in the previous month. The jobless rate likely rose to 5.4% in October. Separately, the country's Ivey PMI data is also scheduled for release. Brazil's S&P Global services and composite PMI data for October is expected to be released. The S&P Global composite PMI stood at a reading of 51.9 in September. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jason Lange, Reuters correspondent in Washington D.C. speaks on pre-U.S. midterm election polling, campaign finance issues and races to watch. (1000/1400) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
