Mom Answers Teen Daughter's 911 Call During Armed Robbery

A mom working at an emergency dispatch center in New Orleans, Louisiana, answered a 911 call about an armed robbery at a McDonald’s. It happened to be her daughter on the line.

Tenia Hill, 16, was robbed at gunpoint and forced with other staff into a freezer at the McDonald’s where she worked on Oct. 17. She dialed 911 ― and of all people, her mom, Teri Clark, picked up.

In an interview with WDSU, Clark said she was asking the caller for the location of the McDonald’s when her daughter said, “It’s me, Tenia ... Mama, help!”

“Mama, please hurry up. She’s got a gun,” Hill says in a recording of the 911 call obtained by WDSU .

“We’re going to hurry, give me a description,” her mom, Teri Clark, replied.

She was able to keep her daughter calm until the New Orleans Police Department arrived on the scene.

Afterward, in an interview, Clark said it “broke me down” when her daughter said she was in the freezer.

“While I was taking the call, tears were coming down my face,” she said. “I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability.”

The executive director of Orleans Parish Communications District said Clark was a model employee who handled the call just right.

“Teri Clark is a shining example of what our 911 heroes in New Orleans and across the nation do every day,” Tyrell Morris told CNN. “We answer each and every call with passion, purpose and professionalism, even when it is our own family.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.