ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mom Answers Teen Daughter's 911 Call During Armed Robbery

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKlzc_0iwHUTQB00

A mom working at an emergency dispatch center in New Orleans, Louisiana, answered a 911 call about an armed robbery at a McDonald’s. It happened to be her daughter on the line.

Tenia Hill, 16, was robbed at gunpoint and forced with other staff into a freezer at the McDonald’s where she worked on Oct. 17. She dialed 911 ― and of all people, her mom, Teri Clark, picked up.

In an interview with WDSU, Clark said she was asking the caller for the location of the McDonald’s when her daughter said, “It’s me, Tenia ... Mama, help!”

“Mama, please hurry up. She’s got a gun,” Hill says in a recording of the 911 call obtained by WDSU .

“We’re going to hurry, give me a description,” her mom, Teri Clark, replied.

She was able to keep her daughter calm until the New Orleans Police Department arrived on the scene.

Afterward, in an interview, Clark said it “broke me down” when her daughter said she was in the freezer.

“While I was taking the call, tears were coming down my face,” she said. “I am still trying to do my job, and I did the job to the best of my ability.”

The executive director of Orleans Parish Communications District said Clark was a model employee who handled the call just right.

“Teri Clark is a shining example of what our 911 heroes in New Orleans and across the nation do every day,” Tyrell Morris told CNN. “We answer each and every call with passion, purpose and professionalism, even when it is our own family.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 133

Jeanette Rogers
3d ago

kudos to mom & daughter. and Heavenly Father we thank you for safe passage. GOD you are awesome in your Son Jesus Christ name we are so grateful!!!👍🙏🙏🌷🌹AMEN!!!😍

Reply(2)
135
Jersey Love
2d ago

Wow! Kudos to Mom!! But I no I would of lost it and someone else would of had to handle the call because I'm running out the door to make sure my child is ok!

Reply(12)
111
Denise Fischer
3d ago

What a WONDERFUL HERO U WERE MAMA!! THANK YOU FOR UR DEDICATED WORK !!OUR FIRST RESPONDERS DO NOT GET ENOUGH RECOGNITION FOR ALL OF THE THINGS THAT U ALL DO .THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE AND MAY GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND EACH ONE OF YOUR FAMILIES .I believe that divine intervention was played out in that scenario God knew that your daughter needed to hear your calm voice and when our kids are scared they either want mama or daddy so Mama stepped in to save the day kudos to you honey I am so glad everything worked out very well and I hope they catch the scum that did that to your daughter and her coworkers Godspeed

Reply
105
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
The Independent

Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot

A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
PALMDALE, CA
People

Louisiana Man Abducts 10-Month-Old and 2-Year-Old and Kills Them Before Turning Gun on Himself

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter, reports say Two children under the age of three were abducted from their Louisiana home and shot to death by a man who then killed himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities say. Citing police in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV reports 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith kidnapped the children from a mobile home Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute with the children's mother. Police allege Smith then drove the kids to Bill Cockrell Metro Park...
SHREVEPORT, LA
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BOULDER, CO
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
Mary Holman

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
People

Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By

"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

190K+
Followers
11K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy