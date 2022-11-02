Read full article on original website
Related
DFL-associated Alliance for a Better Minnesota is 2022’s top independent political funder
It’s not quite over, but it is unlikely that anything will happen in the final two weeks of 2022 campaign finance activity to topple the independent expenditure spending champion: The DFL-associated Alliance for a Better Minnesota. The Alliance had already spent $13.8 million of the $15.8 million it had...
Election deniers attempting to train and install election judges
Catharine Richert and Curtis Gilbert from MPR report election deniers are attempting to recruit and train poll workers who share their beliefs. ” Nationally, the movement is led by Cleta Mitchell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump who was on the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes. In Minnesota, the movement has given rise to a constellation of self-styled election integrity groups scattered around Minnesota,” they report.
Police association endorsements among most coveted, controversial in Minnesota politics
Just how important is an endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association this election cycle?. Ask state Rep. Dan Wolgamott, a St. Cloud DFLer in a swing seat whose campaign brochures feature a picture of the organization’s badge — sized as large as his head. “It’s certainly the one (endorsement) that comes up the most,” Wolgamott said.
D.C. Memo: Musk Twitter takeover riles Minnesota Democrats, but not enough to leave the platform
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has led to the exit of some users, especially those who are liberal leaning, but Minnesota’s Democratic lawmakers are not among that exodus, at least not yet. Musk critics fear the popular social platform which has allowed members of Congress...
Principles and politics: The story of Paul Wellstone, labor, and the environment
A bit more than 20 years after his untimely death in a plane crash, I reflect back on Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone’s long-standing efforts to bring together America’s labor and environmental movements to correct the wrongs that the global economy was wreaking on both workers’ rights and environmental standards in our country.
Sunday liquor in city limits? Ice arena sales tax? A list of every local ballot question in Minnesota
In addition to voting for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, congresspeople and legislators, voters in many Minnesota jurisdictions will also vote on more local issues: things like changing the structure of city government; whether to allow liquor sales in town on Sundays; approving or denying a tax levy to increase local school funding; or whether to raise the sales tax to improve the local ice arena (this is Minnesota, after all).
Third big data center eyeing Minnesota could create 1,000 construction jobs
For the BBC Heidi Brandes writes, “Did Vikings find their way to a remote part of Oklahoma? Some in a small community believe so, thanks to controversial runic carvings found in the area. ‘[Farley] spent the majority of her adult life researching the stone,’ said Amanda Garcia, Heavener Runestone Park manager. ‘She travelled all around the US, went to Egypt and went to different places looking at different markings.’ Faith Rogers, an environmental-science intern and volunteer at the Heavener Runestone Park, led me down a cobblestone path toward one of the 55-acre woodland’s biggest attractions – which is also one of the US’ biggest historical mysteries. We were deep in the rolling, scrub-forest foothills of the Ouachita Mountains in far eastern Oklahoma, and we were on our way to view a slab of ancient sandstone that still has experts scratching their heads and debating about the eight symbols engraved on its face. Some believe that these cryptic inscriptions are runes (ancient alphabetical characters) carved into the towering stone circa 1000 CE by Norse explorers who traveled up the Arkansas River to this remote part of landlocked America.”
Despite millions of dollars spent and vigorous campaigning, Craig/Kistner race remains stubborn dead heat
WASHINGTON — Rep. Angie Craig said “Republicans see their path to power are running right through the 2nd District of Minnesota.”. This much is true: Craig is one of the most vulnerable U.S. House Democrats and her defeat by Republican Tyler Kistner would help the GOP win the additional seats it needs – at least five – to win control of the chamber.
Latest KSTP poll shows Walz leading but DFLer Ellison trailing GOP’s Schultz
Tom Hauser at KSTP-TV says, “Minnesota Republicans are seeking to break a 16-year losing streak in statewide races, and 2022 could be shaping up to be the year it happens. Republicans lead the races for attorney general and state auditor and remain within striking distance in the secretary of state campaign even though the Democratic incumbent currently leads in our latest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll. However, they trail in the race for Minnesota governor, the biggest prize at stake this year.”
Minnesota has clean energy momentum; now is not the time to let up
OK, in the Midwest, we’re not supposed to brag. I get it. And those of us in the climate and clean energy movement, we can be a bit of a downer. But, if you’ll allow me a little transgression, we’re actually making progress; good progress. Maybe it’s not linear. Maybe it’s a little wonky. But the transition to a more equitable and clean energy economy is already gaining traction in Minnesota.
Issue scramble: Why Ellison, Schultz are talking eggs in attorney general’s race
That was DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in a televised debate last week, launching into a defense of his record on a topic that has suddenly, and perhaps unexpectedly, become a point of contention with his Republican opponent Jim Schultz. At issue is a settlement with Sparboe Farms, a Minnesota-based...
Zoning changes are the easiest way to reduce segregation in the Twin Cities suburbs
Last year, the Star Tribune published a fascinating but overlooked article on zoning in the Twin Cities’ suburbs, written by MaryJo Webster and Michael Corey. Illustrated with a plethora of land-use maps, the piece focused on single-family-only zoning in the city’s suburban municipalities, where only 7% percent of residential metro area land allows for multi-family housing.
As U.S. Supreme Court weighs affirmative action, Minnesota students, administrators voice support
A trio of Stribbers report, “College students and administrators across Minnesota pledged Monday to uphold their commitments to fostering diversity on campus, no matter how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in two cases challenging affirmative action. Higher education leaders stood by the ‘holistic’ approaches they apply to admissions now, and several private colleges in the state have signed on to amicus briefs that urge the court to allow them to keep using race as one of many factors in evaluating potential students.”
How a Supreme Court rejection of affirmative action would affect Minnesota college admissions
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision that consideration of race in college admissions is unconstitutional would upend the way colleges in Minnesota and across the country consider applicants. The justices on Monday heard arguments in two cases that challenged the consideration of race to foster diversity in the...
In the week before Election Day, where are you turning?
Mailers are dropping in mailboxes. Pollsters are ringing voters. Candidates are debating. Campaigns are texting (relentlessly). Ready or not, we’re hurtling toward Election Day. As the big day approaches, the MinnPost newsroom is hard at work making sure Minnesotans are prepared to vote and understand the issues at play....
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
How policing, police reform became defining issues in Keith Ellison’s reelection campaign
In political ads for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the national progressive organization Color of Change highlights Ellison’s history of “holding police accountable” and “leading criminal justice reform.” At the same time, a television spot by Republican candidate Jim Schultz says Ellison “partnered with Ilhan Omar to defund the police.”
Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota
Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
Despite civil tone of race, Finstad and Ettinger locked in hard-fought contest
WASHINGTON — While it may not be exactly “Minnesota nice,” the race between Republican Rep. Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger has been characterized by an unusual civility in a brutally combative election season, belaying a hard-fought political contest. The candidates vying to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional...
Tepid reactions from Crockett, Jensen as Trump endorses their Minnesota campaigns
Two Republican candidates for statewide office in Minnesota had tepid reactions to late-in-the-campaign endorsements from former President Donald Trump. Secretary of state nominee Kim Crockett issued a statement saying she was surprised by the endorsement. “I appreciate this unexpected vote of confidence.” But she quickly added that she would guard the vote for all voters “no matter one’s party affiliation.”
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0