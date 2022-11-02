ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MinnPost

Election deniers attempting to train and install election judges

Catharine Richert and Curtis Gilbert from MPR report election deniers are attempting to recruit and train poll workers who share their beliefs. ” Nationally, the movement is led by Cleta Mitchell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump who was on the infamous phone call where Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,000 votes. In Minnesota, the movement has given rise to a constellation of self-styled election integrity groups scattered around Minnesota,” they report.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Sunday liquor in city limits? Ice arena sales tax? A list of every local ballot question in Minnesota

In addition to voting for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, congresspeople and legislators, voters in many Minnesota jurisdictions will also vote on more local issues: things like changing the structure of city government; whether to allow liquor sales in town on Sundays; approving or denying a tax levy to increase local school funding; or whether to raise the sales tax to improve the local ice arena (this is Minnesota, after all).
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Third big data center eyeing Minnesota could create 1,000 construction jobs

For the BBC Heidi Brandes writes, “Did Vikings find their way to a remote part of Oklahoma? Some in a small community believe so, thanks to controversial runic carvings found in the area. ‘[Farley] spent the majority of her adult life researching the stone,’ said Amanda Garcia, Heavener Runestone Park manager. ‘She travelled all around the US, went to Egypt and went to different places looking at different markings.’ Faith Rogers, an environmental-science intern and volunteer at the Heavener Runestone Park, led me down a cobblestone path toward one of the 55-acre woodland’s biggest attractions – which is also one of the US’ biggest historical mysteries. We were deep in the rolling, scrub-forest foothills of the Ouachita Mountains in far eastern Oklahoma, and we were on our way to view a slab of ancient sandstone that still has experts scratching their heads and debating about the eight symbols engraved on its face. Some believe that these cryptic inscriptions are runes (ancient alphabetical characters) carved into the towering stone circa 1000 CE by Norse explorers who traveled up the Arkansas River to this remote part of landlocked America.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Despite millions of dollars spent and vigorous campaigning, Craig/Kistner race remains stubborn dead heat

WASHINGTON — Rep. Angie Craig said “Republicans see their path to power are running right through the 2nd District of Minnesota.”. This much is true: Craig is one of the most vulnerable U.S. House Democrats and her defeat by Republican Tyler Kistner would help the GOP win the additional seats it needs – at least five – to win control of the chamber.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Latest KSTP poll shows Walz leading but DFLer Ellison trailing GOP’s Schultz

Tom Hauser at KSTP-TV says, “Minnesota Republicans are seeking to break a 16-year losing streak in statewide races, and 2022 could be shaping up to be the year it happens. Republicans lead the races for attorney general and state auditor and remain within striking distance in the secretary of state campaign even though the Democratic incumbent currently leads in our latest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll. However, they trail in the race for Minnesota governor, the biggest prize at stake this year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota has clean energy momentum; now is not the time to let up

OK, in the Midwest, we’re not supposed to brag. I get it. And those of us in the climate and clean energy movement, we can be a bit of a downer. But, if you’ll allow me a little transgression, we’re actually making progress; good progress. Maybe it’s not linear. Maybe it’s a little wonky. But the transition to a more equitable and clean energy economy is already gaining traction in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Zoning changes are the easiest way to reduce segregation in the Twin Cities suburbs

Last year, the Star Tribune published a fascinating but overlooked article on zoning in the Twin Cities’ suburbs, written by MaryJo Webster and Michael Corey. Illustrated with a plethora of land-use maps, the piece focused on single-family-only zoning in the city’s suburban municipalities, where only 7% percent of residential metro area land allows for multi-family housing.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

As U.S. Supreme Court weighs affirmative action, Minnesota students, administrators voice support

A trio of Stribbers report, “College students and administrators across Minnesota pledged Monday to uphold their commitments to fostering diversity on campus, no matter how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in two cases challenging affirmative action. Higher education leaders stood by the ‘holistic’ approaches they apply to admissions now, and several private colleges in the state have signed on to amicus briefs that urge the court to allow them to keep using race as one of many factors in evaluating potential students.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

In the week before Election Day, where are you turning?

Mailers are dropping in mailboxes. Pollsters are ringing voters. Candidates are debating. Campaigns are texting (relentlessly). Ready or not, we’re hurtling toward Election Day. As the big day approaches, the MinnPost newsroom is hard at work making sure Minnesotans are prepared to vote and understand the issues at play....
MinnPost

Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19

The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota

Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Tepid reactions from Crockett, Jensen as Trump endorses their Minnesota campaigns

Two Republican candidates for statewide office in Minnesota had tepid reactions to late-in-the-campaign endorsements from former President Donald Trump. Secretary of state nominee Kim Crockett issued a statement saying she was surprised by the endorsement. “I appreciate this unexpected vote of confidence.” But she quickly added that she would guard the vote for all voters “no matter one’s party affiliation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

