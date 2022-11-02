ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
HOPKINTON, NH
WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
WCAX

Vt. wildlife officials investigate Winhall bear attack

WINHALL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say a woman was attacked by a bear in Winhall Wednesday night near Stratton Mountain Resort. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall reported that she was attacked by a bear at their condo. After letting her Shih Tzu dog out in the backyard, they say it treed a bear cub. The cub’s mother then charged Dietl, knocking her to the ground and mauling her. Dietl’s partner was able to stop the attack and bring her inside. After trying to let the dog in, they say the bear then charged the door but that they were able to stop it from entering.
WINHALL, VT
iBerkshires.com

Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
CHICOPEE, MA
WMUR.com

Two people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Everett Turnpike in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — State police said it appears distracted driving contributed to a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a section of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua Friday. The crash, involving five vehicles, happened at about 5 p.m. on the southbound side at Exit 5. Troopers said a Mercedes, driven by Vinicius Borges, 28, of Nashua, was hit two motorcycles, pushing one of them into a Dodge Durango. The Durango then hit a Chevrolet pickup truck.
NASHUA, NH
WNYT

Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT

A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun

A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Wells

WELLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Wells yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on Mill Brook Road at around 6:00 p.m. Troopers spoke with the victim who stated that during an altercation with Jason Sweeney,...
WELLS, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy