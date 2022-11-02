Read full article on original website
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
amherstbulletin.com
Athol man gets 6-12 years for 2019 Leverett crash that killed Amherst man
GREENFIELD — An Athol man was sentenced to six to 12 years behind bars last week after changing his plea to charges stemming from a fatal crash he caused while driving 102 mph on Route 63 in Leverett three years ago. Gary Gregoire, 44, appeared in Franklin County Superior...
WMUR.com
Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro Police: Teen arrested for drug sales following student overdoses
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Police arrested a 14-year-old for selling drugs in relation to a recent spate of overdoses at Brattleboro Union High School. The Brattleboro Police Department said the juvenile was arrested for sales of a regulated drug. The arrest followed an investigation after reports of multiple student overdoses...
Police: Woman nearly choked to death in Shaftsbury
Two women hid in the bathroom of a Shaftsbury home to escape a man who allegedly choked one of them until she nearly died.
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
WCVB
Vermont bear attack victim treated at hospital, incident under investigation
STRATTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife released new details about a terrifying encounter between a female bear and a Winhall resident that happened on Wednesday night. Investigators said 43-year-old Sarah Dietl of Winhall was attacked by a bear in the yard of her condominium complex...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police searching for shooting suspect, advise residents to take precautions
“Shortly before 8 AM today Massachusetts State Police deployed numerous personnel and units, along with local police, to search for a suspect who shot a victim multiple times in West Hartford last night. Information obtained by West Hartford Police placed the suspect in the Blandford/Russell area. The suspect is identified...
WCAX
NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
WCAX
Vt. wildlife officials investigate Winhall bear attack
WINHALL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say a woman was attacked by a bear in Winhall Wednesday night near Stratton Mountain Resort. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall reported that she was attacked by a bear at their condo. After letting her Shih Tzu dog out in the backyard, they say it treed a bear cub. The cub’s mother then charged Dietl, knocking her to the ground and mauling her. Dietl’s partner was able to stop the attack and bring her inside. After trying to let the dog in, they say the bear then charged the door but that they were able to stop it from entering.
iBerkshires.com
Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
UPDATE: Agawam police identified 8-year-old girl
The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.
Over 25K Bags Of Heroin Taken From Convicted Springfield Drug Lord: Police
Three people from Western Massachusetts, including a convicted drug lord, were arrested after more than 25,000 bags of heroin and other drugs were taken from their home last week. Multiple law enforcement agencies raided Luis Rosado's apartment on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield on Thursday, Oct 27 following a lengthy investigation,...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
WMUR.com
Two people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — State police said it appears distracted driving contributed to a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a section of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua Friday. The crash, involving five vehicles, happened at about 5 p.m. on the southbound side at Exit 5. Troopers said a Mercedes, driven by Vinicius Borges, 28, of Nashua, was hit two motorcycles, pushing one of them into a Dodge Durango. The Durango then hit a Chevrolet pickup truck.
Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in gazebo on the Enfield Town Green
The Enfield police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Christopher Kennedy.
WNYT
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
WNYT
Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun
A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Wells
WELLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Wells yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on Mill Brook Road at around 6:00 p.m. Troopers spoke with the victim who stated that during an altercation with Jason Sweeney,...
