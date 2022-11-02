WINHALL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials say a woman was attacked by a bear in Winhall Wednesday night near Stratton Mountain Resort. Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall reported that she was attacked by a bear at their condo. After letting her Shih Tzu dog out in the backyard, they say it treed a bear cub. The cub’s mother then charged Dietl, knocking her to the ground and mauling her. Dietl’s partner was able to stop the attack and bring her inside. After trying to let the dog in, they say the bear then charged the door but that they were able to stop it from entering.

