UnCapped: Olde Mother Brewing in Frederick

Six years ago on Oct. 26, UnCapped recorded episode No. 1 with Olde Mother Brewing Co. for the brewery’s one-year anniversary. As has been tradition the past few years, Olde Mother cofounder Keith Marcoux joined us for our anniversary episode. We talked about the beers they are releasing for their anniversary party, and their plans to open a kitchen with Fifty Fifty Burgers at the brewery. Here is an excerpt of their conversation.

UnCapped: How many special beers do you have coming out for your anniversary?