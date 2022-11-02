Read full article on original website
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor announces cancer diagnosis in Rock Hall speech
During the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, it was announced Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who was absent from the ceremony, has stage four cancer.
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a full 50th anniversary run-through of the band’s classic debut album, “#1 Record.”
