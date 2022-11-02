North Carolina man charged with aggravated indecent liberties in Wabaunsee County after alleged incident on Halloween

Read full article on original website
Related
Charges filed against Fort Riley soldier accused of stabbing fellow soldier to death
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Junction City earlier this year that left one person dead. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence in relation to the death of Sgt. […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence
Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
KVOE
Sedgwick man charged with drug distribution after Osage County traffic stop
A Sedgwick man arrested this week on suspicion of drug distribution has now been charged in Osage County District Court. 54-year-old Roy Scott faces single counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possessing cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia and paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
Riley County Arrest Report November 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANTONIO WILL HAYES, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR DAVID DIAZ DEL...
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were arrested in East Topeka on Friday after a search warrant led to the location of drugs. According to the TPD, on November 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
WIBW
One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar. The Topeka Police Department said a caller reported a disturbance and gunshots in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. around 2:20 a.m. Friday, November 4. When officers arrived...
KVOE
Preliminary hearing moved to December in adult mistreatment case
A man accused in Lyon County District Court of mistreating a dependent adult will be back in court next month. Mark Pursifull was set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but that was moved to Dec. 19 after Judge Doug Jones approved separate motions to divulge medical information involving the alleged victim.
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Missing 74-year-old found, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A silver alert was issued for a missing man in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department was asking for help from the public in locating a missing 74-year-old man. He has been located as of 7:49 p.m., according to the TPD.
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
WIBW
Shawnee County Solid Waste worker injured when hit by car Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision in west-central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black...
WIBW
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.
Comments / 0