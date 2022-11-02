Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Make Playful Video for Daniel Radcliffe in Response to His Crush on Them
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are getting a kick out of being Daniel Radcliffe's childhood celebrity crushes. On The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the Weird actor, 33, was asked by the host whether it's true he had posters of her and Diaz in his room growing up, which he previously admitted to in an interview.
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set
A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She and Her Hunger Games Costars Used to 'Get Stoned' After Premieres
"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" the Causeway actress joked in an interview with The New York Times Jennifer Lawrence once had a specific way she preferred to unwind after the hubbub of in-person Hunger Games premieres and press events. "The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the Causeway actress, 32, said in a recent profile with The New York Times, referring to herself and her two main costars in...
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
Millie Bobby Brown said friendship with Enola Holmes 2 costar Henry Cavill comes with "terms and conditions" unlike her connection with Stranger Things cast mates, which has "no boundaries" Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's friendship comes with "healthy" parameters. The actress, 18, told Deadline about working with the Superman actor, 39, on the Enola Holmes movies, in which she plays the titular younger sister to his famed detective Sherlock. Brown said her camaraderie with him is more "adult" than her bond with her Stranger Things costars like...
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to Stranger Things After Filming Enola Holmes 2
"So now, I'm so obsessed with it," Millie Bobby Brown said of her "deep-rooted fear" about returning to Stranger Things after filming Enola Holmes 2 Millie Bobby Brown is jumping from one onscreen heroine to the next. The Stranger Things star, 18, opened up about her "deep-rooted fear" in returning for the fifth and final season of her breakout Netflix series after filming the streamer's Enola Holmes 2, as she participated in a Q&A at the sequel's New York City premiere this week. She explained that her titular Enola...
Rachel Zegler Celebrates Hunger Games Prequel Wrap with Set Photos: 'Loved Every Second'
"Happy wrap, my songbirds," Rachel Zegler wrote on Twitter as she celebrated the final day of filming The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with some behind-the-scenes photos That's a wrap for Rachel Zegler! The Golden Globe winner, 21, celebrated the final day of filming her upcoming Hunger Games prequel on Saturday with some behind-the-scenes photos as she wrapped The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on Suzanne Collins' 2019 novel of the same name. "I have loved every second. And that's a wrap," she wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures...
Westworld Unexpectedly Canceled by HBO After 4 Seasons
News of its cancellation comes after season 4 of Westworld wrapped in August Westworld is closing its doors ... for good. In a surprise decision, the acclaimed sci-fi drama was unexpectedly canceled by HBO on Friday. "Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," the premium network said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at...
HBO Max Cancels Degrassi Reboot: Report
The streaming network's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery recently removed nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes and scrapped the release of Batgirl in a series of cost-cutting maneuvers It looks like HBO Max is not willing to do "Whatever It Takes" to reboot Degrassi. The streaming service has scrapped the revival of the iconic Canadian teen series, according to The Wall Street Journal, after it was initially picked up for 10 episodes earlier this year. (Representatives from Warner Bros. Discovery and Degrassi's production company WildBrain did not immediately return...
Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou Join Cast of Sony's Gran Turismo Movie
"Announcement," Geri Halliwell Horner wrote on social media with the casting news, which comes ahead of next month's 25th anniversary of her acting debut in Spice World Geri Halliwell Horner is heading to the big screen. Along with Djimon Hounsou, the Spice Girls alum, 50, has been cast in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions' upcoming feature adaptation of the racing video game Gran Turismo, which is currently filming in Hungary. Halliwell Horner confirmed the news on social media, sharing a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's casting coverage. "Announcement," she...
Martin Freeman Makes Rare Appearance with His 2 Kids at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
The actor shares son Joe, 16, and daughter Grace, 14, with ex Amanda Abbington Martin Freeman enjoyed a special night out with his kids this week. The actor, 51, appeared at the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Thursday evening alongside girlfriend Rachel Miriam and his two children, son Joe, 16, and daughter Grace, 14. Freeman, who shares his kids with ex Amanda Abbington, stepped out in a maroon suit paired with a white shirt and black tie. His daughter looked chic in a black floor-length bodycon dress paired with open-toe heels...
Zosia Mamet Swapped Horses with Kaley Cuoco's Mom — and It's 'Obsessed with Swedish Fish'
The actress shares candy with her horse after learning her "snack desires" Zosia Mamet's horse has an eclectic palate. In New York Magazine's The Grub Street, which is a reoccurring food diary column from influential people, The Flight Attendant star shared that she recently acquired a new four-legged friend from Kaley Cuoco's mom, Layne. "When I was filming season two of The Flight Attendant in L.A., I would ride with Kaley Cuoco at her barn," the Girls alum said. "Her mom fell in love with my horse, and I...
