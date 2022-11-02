"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" the Causeway actress joked in an interview with The New York Times Jennifer Lawrence once had a specific way she preferred to unwind after the hubbub of in-person Hunger Games premieres and press events. "The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the Causeway actress, 32, said in a recent profile with The New York Times, referring to herself and her two main costars in...

2 DAYS AGO