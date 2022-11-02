Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 12 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 12. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta reopens
The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is now open again following an extensive renovation.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker is out of the hospital and on the way to recovery after collapsing at a game. Now the team is in South Georgia, ready to take on Southeast Bulloch High in their last regular season game. It will be an emotional game for the team, especially on the road without Parker.
Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal
A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.
WRDW-TV
Fire officials issue safety reminder with upcoming time change
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local and national fire officials are encouraging residents to change their clocks and their smoke detector batteries during Daylight Savings Time ending on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., when all clocks should be set backward one hour. According to the National...
WRDW-TV
Ferris wheels, fun, and funnel cakes at Columbia County fall fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County fall fair is open through Nov. 13 for its 57th year. We were live from the fairgrounds in Grovetown. On opening night, they offered unlimited rides for $15. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Hornets capture state volleyball title
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School Volleyball team returned to the Class 4A state title match, this time in hopes of hosting the winning hardware. North Myrtle Beach wasn’t going to give in willingly. The Hornets were pushed to a five set sprint after reeling in the first two 25-22, 25-22 and dropping the last 23-25, 27-29. The Hornets trailed 10-8 before the Chiefs couldn’t get a finger on back-to-back kills. Catch-up was easy, sealing the deal came in the form of senior Brianna Mahoney who got the Hornets within match-point territory.
WRDW-TV
One dead after shooting incident on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting incident on Saturday, November 5th. Richmond County Deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputies located a male victim that had...
Roster released for Team Georgia & Team South Carolina in Border Bowl X
Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7 and features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the coveted paddle trophy.
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
WJBF.com
Football Friday Night - Week 12 - Powerade Top 5 Plays
Football Friday Night – Week 12 – Powerade Top 5 …. What to expect for your weekend and into next week. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster makes campaign …. Ministry leaders and parents of suicide victim host …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. MCG 17 mill grant...
WRDW-TV
One person injured in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of River Road at an unknown RV park Wednesday at 10:46 p.m. Around 10 p.m., a female victim and her two male friends arrived at their camper, where they found two people had broken into the camper and were still inside.
WRDW-TV
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
WRDW-TV
Suspect indicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An indictment has been handed down against the suspect in an August fatal shooting at a convenience store. An indictment was filed Tuesday against Donald Gross, 62, in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta. The shooting happened on...
WRDW-TV
Hunters’ gunshots give firefighters a scare in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters battling a brush blaze Wednesday afternoon got a scare when they thought someone was shooting at them. It happened around 5:15 p.m. as crews were fighting a fire in the woods in the 200 block of Scottsdale Road off Pepper Branch Road in Aiken County.
wfxg.com
1 injured in overnight shooting at Burke County RV park
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at an RV park on the 4700 block of River Road. Deputies say a female along with two friends returned to her RV shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The victims realized the RV had been broken into and the two suspects were still inside, deputies say.
Used buses coming to Augusta Transit, and possibly a fare increase
A bus shortage has Augusta going out of town to get some used buses to put on the street to help bus riders, as city leaders ponder the first fare increase in twelve years.
Comments / 0