Sayville, NY

Owner, Employees Of Sayville Motel Accused Of Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Drug Sales

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Sayville Motor Lodge Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owner and employees of a Long Island motel were charged after investigators found that they allowed and profited from prostitution and narcotics trafficking at the business.

The news comes after an investigation into activities at the Sayville Motor Lodge, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Peace said the following individuals were charged with sex trafficking conspiracy and managing a drug premises:

  • Narendarakuma Dadarwala, age 76, of Sayville
  • Shardaben Dadarwala, age 69, of Sayville
  • Jigar Dadarwala, age 44, of Sayville
  • Ashokbhai Patel, age 58, of Omaha, Nebraska

Narendarakuma was also charged with the distribution of proceeds of prostitution and narcotics businesses, according to the report.

“As alleged, the defendants made the Sayville Motor Lodge a money-making refuge for prostitution and narcotics trafficking, and a blight on the surrounding community,” Peace said. “With these arrests, we send a clear message that our Office will prosecute those who use motels or any other venue as their base of operations for trafficking human beings and drugs.”

The Dadarwalas have owned and operated the Sayville Motor Lodge since about 1984, Peace said.

Patel also worked and lived at the motel from 2017 to 2019, the US Attorney's Office said.

“We allege the owner and employees of the Sayville Motor Lodge looked the other way when pimps trafficked human beings in their hotel," said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll. "More egregiously, we allege they took money from those pimps and drug dealers, who beat and abused the women involved in front of them."

According to the report, Dadarwalas and Patel profited from prostitution and narcotics activity that regularly took place at the business, and they conspired with traffickers.

Peace said the defendants knew about the prostitution at the motel, including at least one trafficking victim who was a minor.

The US Attorney's Office said an unapprehended co-conspirator allegedly operated a sex trafficking business out of the motel in coordination with the defendants from about 2014 until 2018.

The defendants also allegedly allowed customers to use drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine, in plain view and in motel rooms.

Drug dealers would pay the defendants in order to be allowed to sell drugs at the motel, Peace said.

The US Attorney's Office said victims are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

