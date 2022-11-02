The eerie ‘Creel house’ from ‘Stranger Things’ lists in Georgia. Take a look inside

Fans of “ Stranger Things ” rejoice: While you may have to wait another year or two before watching the much-anticipated Season 5 of the hit Netflix sci-fi series, you don’t have to wait to peek inside the Georgia home that was used as one of the show’s creepiest settings.

That’s right, the famous “Creel House” from the series is on the real estate market in Rome for $1.5 million.

What fans saw on the screen is dramatically different from the actual elegant beauty that the seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,000-square-foot home radiates with.

“In a stranger turn of events, the iconic Creel House can be yours!” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Originally constructed circa 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey, the current owners have restored the home to its original grandeur (despite a dramatic makeover for Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’) For more than 140 years, the palatial East Rome Historic District residence — with its elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and signature mansard roof — has welcomed passersby into nearby downtown Rome.”

The property has a plethora of high-end amenities including:

Antique wall safe

Cast iron urinal

Chef’s kitchen

Wet bar

Attic

Guest house

“The main residence already has a fire escape and a fully operational sprinkler system should the owner decide to use the house for commercial purposes,” the listing says. “Within the last two years, the roof, all plumbing, and all electrical (equipment) has been replaced.”

The house caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild , a popular Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique homes on the real estate market, and people were immediately obsessed.

“ Whoever buys it, buy all the furniture, too, then let me rent it out from you for a week, pretty please!” one person commented.

“I’ll take it. But the furniture has to stay too,” another said.

“I’ll take it on one condition: The grandfather clock does NOT convey!” someone joked.

“Does it include Vecna’s attic?” one person asked.

“Ok, it’s gorgeous — but — where are the pictures of the attic? You know we all NEED to see the ATTIC!” another expressed.

“This is too good to be true. There’s nothing wrong with it as far as I can tell. Absolutely perfect,” someone commented.

“Twitter stop showing me things I can’t have please, I am grieving the loss of this house that was never mine already,” one person tweeted.

Rome is about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

