Georgia State

Records shatter as millions vote early in Georgia midterms. When is the deadline?

By Chelsea Madden
 3 days ago

Millions of Georgia residents have already submitted their votes for the upcoming midterm election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but residents have been participating in early voting this year in record amounts.

More than 131,000 people cast their ballots on Oct. 17, the first day of early voting in the Peach State. That’s an 85% increase compared to 2018, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office said. By Halloween, more than 1.5 million votes had been recorded.

More record breaking attendance is expected at the polls during the last few days of early voting, which end this Friday, Nov. 4 .

“It doesn’t matter when you cast your vote, it only matters that you do cast your vote. Take advantage of the flexibility offered during the last week of early voting,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Why the dramatic increase in attendance at the polls?

State officials have reported that the high increase in turnout could be due to the controversial issues with the 2020 election, the Brian Kemp/Stacey Abrams gubernatorial rematch, and other hard-hitting topics like abortion, crime and civil rights.

Need help finding your polling location?

  • If you go to the Georgia Secretary of State Elections page , simply use the drop down arrow in the middle of the page to select your county. From there, you will find listed locations and directions.

  • Remember to bring your ID with you to the polling location.

  • If you cannot vote early or on Election Day, you may submit an absentee ballot .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TpoZ_0iwHTdKm00
FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, poll worker Delores Peterson, left, hands a sticker to a voter after they casted their ballot in Georgia’s primary election at a polling site in Atlanta. Georgians have a week left to vote early in primary runoff elections set for July 26. Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office reports that more than 53,000 people cast ballots for races around the state since July 5. (AP Photo/David Goldman) David Goldman/AP

Comments / 30

Joan Sammond
3d ago

More people out voting = even more people NOT voting for Abrams. This time the gap will be wider than the one in her mouth.

Reply
8
Poppy22
3d ago

I voted Monday. In and out in less than 10 min. Thank you to all of you working the voting locations !! 🙏

Reply
7
Billy Harrison
3d ago

makes me wonder where so many voters came from. I'm amazed people know who to vote for already or will vote twice. to be honest I hope it's fair an legal. it been long time since I trusted my country. Bill Clinton was the beginning of our downfall.. Hillary was a joke an trouble maker. The Obama's were used abusers for political gain not to be trusted. an always in the background was the Nancy peloskis an Biden's who have been there so long they think they own america. Then is the liberals. freaks who like chaos rebellion an they go for anything. God in Heaven please give america back to the Americans an show the world why you made us land of the free an home of the brave

Reply
3
