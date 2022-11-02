Records shatter as millions vote early in Georgia midterms. When is the deadline?

Millions of Georgia residents have already submitted their votes for the upcoming midterm election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but residents have been participating in early voting this year in record amounts.

More than 131,000 people cast their ballots on Oct. 17, the first day of early voting in the Peach State. That’s an 85% increase compared to 2018, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office said. By Halloween, more than 1.5 million votes had been recorded.

More record breaking attendance is expected at the polls during the last few days of early voting, which end this Friday, Nov. 4 .

“It doesn’t matter when you cast your vote, it only matters that you do cast your vote. Take advantage of the flexibility offered during the last week of early voting,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Why the dramatic increase in attendance at the polls?

State officials have reported that the high increase in turnout could be due to the controversial issues with the 2020 election, the Brian Kemp/Stacey Abrams gubernatorial rematch, and other hard-hitting topics like abortion, crime and civil rights.

Need help finding your polling location?

If you go to the Georgia Secretary of State Elections page , simply use the drop down arrow in the middle of the page to select your county. From there, you will find listed locations and directions.

Remember to bring your ID with you to the polling location.

If you cannot vote early or on Election Day, you may submit an absentee ballot .