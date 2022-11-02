Missing man found dead in Arizona national monument after vanishing days ago, cops say

A 46-year-old man who was missing after being reported trespassing near an Arizona highway has been found dead at Wupatki National Monument, sheriff’s officials reported.

Searchers with dogs found the body of Conan Stults on Monday, Oct. 31, south of a historic pueblo at the monument, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies began searching for Stults, who was from Utah, on Oct. 29 after he was reported trespassing along Highway 89 about 30 miles north of Flagstaff, the release said.

He was last seen walking northbound, deputies said. After an extensive search, deputies called in search and rescue teams.

A dog team found his body at 11:36 a.m. Monday just south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at the national monument, the release said.

The Wupatki National Monument contains several pueblo communities that were inhabited by Hopi people dating back to the 1100s, according to its website.

