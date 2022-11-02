BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO