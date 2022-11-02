ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
Complex

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School

A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’

An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
GASSVILLE, AR
WJLA

SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
WILSON, NC
WUSA9

Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

A missing toddler feared dead in a landfill with his mother as prime suspect. What happened to Quinton Simon?

Over three weeks after 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing, authorities continue what they’ve described as a gruelling search for his body. The early stages of the search for little Quinton, who vanished on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia, were marked by hopes that he would be found safe. But 13 days into the search, authorities announced that the boy is believed to be dead and buried somewhere in a Chatham County landfill. At the same juncture, police revealed his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is the “prime suspect” in the case.When she first reported Quinton missing, Ms...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy