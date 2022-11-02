Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms
BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
Family of officer fatally shot at training writes letter to the retired police lieutenant who shot her
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The family of a Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan has penned an open letter to Jesse Porter, the retired Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant who's accused of shooting and killing her. On August 4, 2022, Porter was leading a baton and handcuff technique training at the...
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Kentucky man whose wife was missing dies after being shot by Mississippi police
Kentucky State Police had asked for help finding the man’s wife on Sunday, the same day the police shooting occurred.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Juvenile arrested in the shooting, armed robbery of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson
The Metropolitan Police Department has announced it has arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School
A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
Man kills ex-girlfriend and her family in murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities say
Five people were found dead in a southern Maryland home Friday in a murder-suicide incident, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office statement on Saturday.
Arkansas Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Stabbing Her Former Babysitter ‘in the Heart’ and ‘Watching the Eyes as the Victim Died’
An Arkansas woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her onetime babysitter has been sentenced to spend the next 30 years in prison, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime. Ironically, her older sister is already in prison for an unconnected attempted murder that occurred several years prior. Both crimes involved knives.
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
(CNN) — Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week’s kidnapping and killings of four California family members — with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday. Jesus Manuel Salgado — a former...
Five MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for murder, dismemberment of Virginia teens
5 members of the infamous MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of two Virginia teenagers in 2016.
SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
D.C. Cop Charged With Murder Wants To Use Deceased Man’s Criminal Past As Defense
Michael Hannon, an attorney for D.C. police officer Terence Sutton, spent the better part of two days trying to convince U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman to allow him to describe to jurors the criminal history and other derogatory details about Karon Hylton-Brown, the man Sutton is accused of killing while on duty on Oct. 23, 2020.
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
Man arrested after driving through Pentagon security, was trying to 'kill people': Docs
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — A Virginia man has been arrested and charged after being accused of driving through a security checkpoint outside the Pentagon on Friday, according to court documents. On Oct. 28, 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork drove a black Ford Expedition through the checkpoint and broke off the drop...
A missing toddler feared dead in a landfill with his mother as prime suspect. What happened to Quinton Simon?
Over three weeks after 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing, authorities continue what they’ve described as a gruelling search for his body. The early stages of the search for little Quinton, who vanished on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia, were marked by hopes that he would be found safe. But 13 days into the search, authorities announced that the boy is believed to be dead and buried somewhere in a Chatham County landfill. At the same juncture, police revealed his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is the “prime suspect” in the case.When she first reported Quinton missing, Ms...
Arrest made in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson; MPD still looking for 2 others
WASHINGTON (7News) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to the shooting of Commanders rookie running back, Brian Robinson, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee announced on Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for two other suspects related to the incident. Contee said a 17-year-old boy from...
