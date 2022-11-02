Read full article on original website
Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump's real estate empire, restricting his company's ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization...
Iranians defy crackdown with fresh protests, as president dismisses US vow to ‘free Iran’
Iranian students protested and shopkeepers went on strike in the face of a widening crackdown, according to reports on social media, as demonstrations that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death continued for a 50th day. Saturday’s protests came as President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after...
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
White House touts efforts to cut energy costs; immediate impacts limited, experts say
(TND) — The Biden administration is touting its actions to "cut energy costs for families ahead of winter." Vice President Kamala Harris traveled Wednesday to a Boston union hall and training facility to lay out their efforts to lower energy costs. Experts say these efforts are more likely to...
