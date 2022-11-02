ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump's real estate empire, restricting his company's ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization...
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania

He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
