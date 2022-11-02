Read full article on original website
Police: SUV hits mom, baby in stroller, then flees scene
WEST PALM BEACH — Someone driving an SUV hit a mother and the infant she was pushing in a stroller Friday night near West Palm Beach before fleeing the scene, leaving them seriously injured, police said Saturday. A 25-year-old West Palm Beach woman was pushing her 5-month-old baby boy in a stroller around 9:40 p.m. Friday...
Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours
POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
Good Samaritan and firefighters find lost kayaker before nightfall
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As the sun was beginning to set, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) got the call to find a kayaker who lost his way. On Friday afternoon, PBCFR received a 911 call from a kayaker in the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge who is unable to make it back to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee NWP’s Lee Road Boat Ramp.
Deputies locate hit-and-run driver that hit pedestrian mom, baby in stroller
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has located and identified the driver of a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara who hit a mother pushing her baby in a stroller Friday night. In the headlines: Shuttle bus carrying 26 students in Okeechobee hit by hit-and-run driver. Officials say that around 9:40 p.m., the...
Dog found tied to fence on the side of the road in Stuart, muzzled and overheated
STUART, Fla. — A West Palm Beach man was arrested Friday, accused of leaving his dog, Maverick, tied to a barbed wire fence in Martin County. Yunio Lopez is charged with animal neglect. “When I first found Maverick, he could hardly breathe,” said Tabitha Queen with the Martin County...
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
Florida man arrested after abandoning muzzled dog tied to a fence
A man was found and arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning his dog along a desolate road in Florida. Yunio Lopez, 37, of West Palm Beach traveled to Martin County with the intent of leaving his German shepherd behind, tying the dog up and muzzling it. Lopez was arrested and booked into Martin County jail on Friday.
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
Undocumented man accused of holding woman who'd been drinking in his car against her will
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman at a dance club said she ended up trapped in a man's car after she'd been drinking and was not feeling well. A detective with the Palm Springs Police Department said the victim reported arriving at the club on S. Congress Avenue at about midnight on Monday, Oct. 24.
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
Tesla Driving at ‘High Rate of Speed' Before Fatal Fiery Crash in Stuart: FHP
A report released from the Florida Highway Patrol said the teenage driver of a Tesla involved in a fiery crash that killed four people in Martin County was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed." George Meyer III, 18, and Emma Albritton,...
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS DEERFIELD BEACH THIEF CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify the subject in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach. It all started over a change disagreement, and it was all caught on camera.
