Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO