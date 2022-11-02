Read full article on original website
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Gator community rallies against antisemitism
Tonight, there were two events in Gainesville for people who are apart of the Jewish community and supporters of the Jewish community. After several antisemitic attacks in the Jewish community in Gainesville and at a recent University of Florida football game. People gathered to rally against hate and show up...
Florida Gators Kamar Wilcoxson announce transfer portal plans
The Gators Football team's future will not include safety Kamar Wilcoxson. He signed with the program in 2020 but now he'll enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season. Wilcoxson appeared in two games this season, in Florida's win over Eastern Washington and the loss against Kentucky. "Thanks coach Napier...
Runaway teens from Oklahoma recovered in Gainesville with help from Lake City Police
Gainesville — Lake City Police say they helped reconnect two runaway teens from Oklahoma with their families, after locating them in North Central Florida. Police say the 13 and 15-year-olds stole their grandmother's car on October 28th, and started a road trip. The teens were formally documented as missing, in Oklahoma, on the 30th.
Lake City residents share concerns about violence in their community
Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.
Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill
Bronson, Florida — Bronson Middle High School went into secure campus for the second time this week in an abundance of caution after a student brought drugs to school yesterday, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office. "Make sure you know what your kids are doing," LCSO Public Information...
Gators Collin Castleton added to watch list of 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year
Gators Basketball season is starting soon and Gators Forward Collin Castleton has earned a mention on a Coaches Player of the Year watch list. Castleton has racked up a lot of preseason accolades and that list keeps on growing. The Gator is being named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division 1 Player of the Year watch list.
GNV mayoral candidates discuss upcoming general election
With just a few days left of early voting and general election around the corner. CBS4 News spoke to both mayoral candidates to see what they want voters to know before they cast their vote. The City of Gainesville could soon have a new mayor. Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward...
Marion County high school student arrested for threatening school shooting on Snapchat
Marion County — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old Belleview High School student, after they say he threatened a school shooting in a video shared on Snapchat. "Not gonna lie, I'm getting tired of being stereotyped as a school shooter, I mean that's what everybody wants," the...
Fort White trounces down on Santa Fe Raiders football
The Santa Fe football team took on Fort White looking to end their losing streak. In the first quarter, Fort White came out strong, quickly dominating the Raiders, at the end of the first the score was 21-0. But in the second Santa Fe fought back, their quarterback Dontrell Jenkins...
Drivers urged to stay away from SW Archer Road, because of crash in Alachua County
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid 6300 SW Archer Road, because of a serious crash. The Sheriff's Office said a second crash around 8:20 AM caused a further traffic jam. CBS4 is working to learn more.
Woman hit and killed Friday morning on Archer Road in Alachua County
Alachua County — Florida Highway Patrol says a woman died, after walking across Archer Road and SW 63rd Boulevard into traffic. As of 10:20 AM Friday, FHP had not identified the woman. They say two cars were driving east on Archer Road, when the woman was walking across Archer...
Hornets take down War Eagles remain undefeated
The Hornets took on the War Eagles as they try and keep their winning streak alive. In the first quarter, the Hornets swarmed them on offense and defense. On the defensive side, they just didn't let the War Eagles get anything going. They were everywhere, and at one point the Hornets snatched a fumble away from the War Eagles later on running back Isaiah Donaldson was able to score their first touchdown of the night.
Truck driver who hit Levy county school bus with kids charged for crash
Levy County — Florida Highway Patrol announced charges against a truck driver who hit a Levy County school bus in March. FHP charges 35-year-old Frederick Campbell, from Seffner, with a number of crimes including reckless driving and failure to stop for a school bus. FHP says the bus was...
Alachua County Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers, pay starts at $17 an hour
Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools plans to hold a job fair, looking to hire bus drivers. The job pays $17.37 per hour plus benefits, including free health insurance. Applicants will be paid while they a CDL, the district says. The job fair will take place November 14th...
