Gainesville, FL

Gator community rallies against antisemitism

Tonight, there were two events in Gainesville for people who are apart of the Jewish community and supporters of the Jewish community. After several antisemitic attacks in the Jewish community in Gainesville and at a recent University of Florida football game. People gathered to rally against hate and show up...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida Gators Kamar Wilcoxson announce transfer portal plans

The Gators Football team's future will not include safety Kamar Wilcoxson. He signed with the program in 2020 but now he'll enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season. Wilcoxson appeared in two games this season, in Florida's win over Eastern Washington and the loss against Kentucky. "Thanks coach Napier...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City residents share concerns about violence in their community

Lake City, Florida — The Lake City community is still shaken after two shootings took place this week. "Well it's really disturbing because we know it doesn't have to be that way," Mary McKellum said she and her husband Lester have been living in Lake City for more than 40 years. "I feel safe here, even with this going on because this goes on all the time all over the city," Lester said.
LAKE CITY, FL
Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill

Bronson, Florida — Bronson Middle High School went into secure campus for the second time this week in an abundance of caution after a student brought drugs to school yesterday, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office. "Make sure you know what your kids are doing," LCSO Public Information...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
GNV mayoral candidates discuss upcoming general election

With just a few days left of early voting and general election around the corner. CBS4 News spoke to both mayoral candidates to see what they want voters to know before they cast their vote. The City of Gainesville could soon have a new mayor. Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fort White trounces down on Santa Fe Raiders football

The Santa Fe football team took on Fort White looking to end their losing streak. In the first quarter, Fort White came out strong, quickly dominating the Raiders, at the end of the first the score was 21-0. But in the second Santa Fe fought back, their quarterback Dontrell Jenkins...
SANTA FE, FL
Hornets take down War Eagles remain undefeated

The Hornets took on the War Eagles as they try and keep their winning streak alive. In the first quarter, the Hornets swarmed them on offense and defense. On the defensive side, they just didn't let the War Eagles get anything going. They were everywhere, and at one point the Hornets snatched a fumble away from the War Eagles later on running back Isaiah Donaldson was able to score their first touchdown of the night.
HAWTHORNE, FL

