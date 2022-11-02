Read full article on original website
rentonreporter.com
Renton’s Equity Commission seeks applicants to fill youth vacancy
The city of Renton’s Equity Commission is accepting applications for a vacant youth position. The youth representative must be between 18-25 at the time of appointment. “Serving on the commission is an excellent opportunity to learn about equity and inclusion, local government, and the benefits of volunteerism,” the city said of the position. “In addition, the commission needs the perspective of a youth member regarding the importance, need, and impact of providing access to equitable services and processes for children and young adults.”
rentonreporter.com
WGU Washington to deliver care packages to local health care workers
When we turn back our clocks this weekend, most people will get an extra hour of sleep — except for dedicated health care workers on the night shift. Health care professionals across Washington are working an extra hour this weekend due to the end of daylight saving time, and Kent-based Western Governors University (WGU Washington) staff are delivering care packages to show their gratitude for these frontline workers.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
myeverettnews.com
City Council Considers $1.5 Million For 6 Public Restrooms In Downtown Everett, Washington
Using money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Snohomish County the City of Everett intends to install six restrooms in four locations around downtown Everett, Washington. It is a project that has been talked about for several years and will now move forward if council grants final approval in a vote scheduled for November 16th. (Wednesday night was the first of three readings of the ordinance)
shorelineareanews.com
The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market. The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall. Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Fire: Delay in D’Vonne Pickett shooting response caused by MLK Way address mistake
The Seattle Fire Department has confirmed that a mistake in the dispatch of medic units personnel to the scene where D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down at MLK and Union last month cost valuable minutes in the efforts to save the life of the 31-year-old father, business owner, and youth football coach.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
capitolhillseattle.com
6,800 without power reported on North Capitol Hill — UPDATE
Around 6,800 customers were reported without power around Volunteer Park and northeastern Capitol Hill on this blustery and damp Friday afternoon. Seattle City Light said it was investigating the outage first reported around 2:30 PM and spreading across neighborhoods on both sides of I-5. 911 callers reported loud bangs and...
KGMI
King County judge puts Albertsons payout on hold
SEATTLE, Wash. – A King County judge has put a payday for Albertsons investors on hold. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from making a $4 billion dividend payment ahead of a huge merger. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and...
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
Former Pierce County sheriff blames 'boundary-bending' lawmakers for Lakewood crime spike
(The Center Square) – Former and current Pierce County law enforcement officials joined Lakewood, Washington, residents to discuss the local crime spike that has many concerned. The City of Lakewood has seen crime rise since the end of last year. According to the city’s records, total crime cases went...
Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms
SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
rentonreporter.com
Philip J. Nangle Jr. | Obituary
Philip J. Nangle Jr. 89, passed away on October 17th, 2022, at his home. Born in 1933 in Portland, Oregon, Phil resided most of his life in Renton, Washington. He was employed as a Wind Tunnel Model Maker for the Boeing Company for 44 years. He is survived by his wife Lois Nangle of 67 years, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Services to be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday November 4th at 12:30 p.m.
University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide
The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
KOMO News
What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
