The city of Renton’s Equity Commission is accepting applications for a vacant youth position. The youth representative must be between 18-25 at the time of appointment. “Serving on the commission is an excellent opportunity to learn about equity and inclusion, local government, and the benefits of volunteerism,” the city said of the position. “In addition, the commission needs the perspective of a youth member regarding the importance, need, and impact of providing access to equitable services and processes for children and young adults.”

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO