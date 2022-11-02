Dancing with the Stars of Casper combined dance moves, music, and costumes from different decades for successful fundraiser

Read full article on original website
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading ‘We Were Liars’
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Sometimes, you read a book and marinate in the residue for years after. One of those books for me is e. lockhart’s We Were Liars. I fell in love with the story and the way it was told. Not that it’s a happy story…
Nutcracker Tea to benefit Orr’s Hope Foundation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Orr’s Hope Foundation and the dancers and directors of Casper’s “The Nutcracker” will be offering high tea for people of all ages to enjoy Nov. 19, with all proceeds going to support the foundation. The Nutcracker Tea will be hosted at the M Building at 234 E. 1st St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
(PHOTOS) Nicolaysen Art Museum celebrates Day of the Dead
CASPER, Wyo. — Friday marked the Nicolaysen Art Museum’s annual celebration of Día de Muertos, and families from across Natrona County came to take part. The museum offered arts and crafts, face painting, art exhibits, snacks and a performance from students at Park Elementary School. “The dual...
Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind
If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
A ‘New Winter Experience’ Is Coming To David Street Station
There is something big brewing in downtown Casper at David Street Station this holiday season. The official David Street Station Facebook shared the announcement with a picture and message that read:. ❄️👀COMING SOON👀❄️. We are excited to open the doors to a new winter experience at...
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
Horsemen cut ribbons to signify grand opening of two Derby Club locations
Two gaming parlors for off-track wagering on horse races celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Two horsemen, one for each location, cut the ribbons for the Derby Club on Center Street and the Derby Club on Blackmore Road in Casper. “We’re trying to offer an elevated experience with...
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Home at Last: Casper’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates latest new homeowner in Harris Crossing subdivision
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Samantha Moravetz was drowning in medical debt several years ago and living in an assisted housing apartment when she decided to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home. After working hard to pay off debt, she was finally accepted in 2020. This Friday, after...
Joddee Jacobsen named UW Extension Office Community Vitality and Health educator for Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — Joddee Jacobsen, formerly a 4-H Youth Development educator, was recently named the new University of Wyoming Extension Office’s Community Vitality and Health educator for Natrona County. “We are thrilled Joddee will be joining the Community Vitality and Health team,” UW Extension senior associate director Amanda...
Obituary: Vickie K. “Vickie The Great” Jasmann
Vickie K. “Vickie The Great” Jasmann: 1949 – 2022. Vickie K. Jasmann passed away October 2, 2022. She was born September 5, 1949, in Casper, Wyoming, to Hubert and Jacqueline (Dodds) Jasmann. After graduating from Natrona County High School, class of ’67, she embarked on a journey...
Turkey Troubles? Casper charities prepare for national turkey shortages ahead of holidays
CASPER, Wyo. — A national shortage of turkeys could leave many families looking for alternatives this holiday season. Local charities that serve food-insecure families promise to make sure everyone still gets their holiday meals, but the main attraction might not be the big traditional bird. “There is going to...
Cody Sweeps Natrona in Round 1, Advance to State Semi’s
The Cody Filly Volleyball team opened first round play at the 2022 Class 4A State Volleyball Championship Tournament on Thursday. The Cody Fillies would face a familiar foe in the opening round, Natrona County. Cody would get the best of the other Fillies, coming away with the 3-game sweep: 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
St. Anthony’s closed on Friday as flu, strep spread through Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is closed on Friday due to a high number of absent students suffering from illnesses. A school representative reached by phone early Friday declined to comment, but confirmed that school is closed today. According to an email that was sent to...
