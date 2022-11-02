ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at the Best Western Plus. Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING COLLEGE STATION TEENAGER

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen on Thursday, October 27th at 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road. College Station police believe Gutierrez is with someone unrelated to her and more than three years older. They also believe she is “in danger of sexual assault, death, or serious bodily injury.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.

INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Death of 15-year-old under investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Man arrested after firing rifle at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A College Station man has been arrested after carelessly firing his rifle into the air at his apartment complex. College Station Police Department Public Information Officer David Simmons tells FOX 44 News on Monday morning that these events happened at the Eastmark Apartments, located at 2400 Central Park Lane. Several residents called 9-1-1 around 8:50 a.m. Saturday after hearing reports of shots fired.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
THORNDALE, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the Candidates: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Justin Lopez and Darrell Booker are facing off for the Justice of the Peace position for Precinct 4. Lopez says he has lived in Brazos County for 15 years, 13 of those years have been spent in Precinct 4. “I have been in the property management...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
NAVASOTA, TX

