KBTX.com
College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at the Best Western Plus. Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot. When...
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Fatal College Station Shooting in Custody
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Trevor James Thompson Jr. is now in custody, according to the College Station Police Department. Thompson is a murder suspect at an apartment shooting in College Station. A 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. on October 29 during an altercation with another man at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey Road.
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
kwhi.com
AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING COLLEGE STATION TEENAGER
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen on Thursday, October 27th at 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road. College Station police believe Gutierrez is with someone unrelated to her and more than three years older. They also believe she is “in danger of sexual assault, death, or serious bodily injury.”
wtaw.com
Arrest Made After College Station Police Change A Suspicious Death To A Murder
College Station police announce a suspect has been identified in what is now being classified as a murder that took place last Saturday night. 26 year old Trevor James Thompson Jr. is accused of killing a still unidentified 15 year old at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road near George Bush East.
Texas pair facing child endangerment charges after police encounter ‘hazardous’ living conditions
BRYAN, Texas — Officers responding to reported gunfire at a trailer park in Bryan, Texas, arrested a man and woman for child endangerment on Saturday night after encountering living conditions characterized as “hazardous.”. “There was a clear and present danger due to the living conditions. There was no...
KBTX.com
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
INDEPENDENCE, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after a vehicle pursuit ended near the town of Independence in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, the suspects are now in custody. The search was happening along FM...
fox44news.com
Death of 15-year-old under investigation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
'Just a matter of time until he killed someone': 5 time DWI offender convicted of felony murder
Officials say that the driver's blood alcohol level was .31, almost four times the legal limit of .08.
fox44news.com
Man arrested after firing rifle at apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A College Station man has been arrested after carelessly firing his rifle into the air at his apartment complex. College Station Police Department Public Information Officer David Simmons tells FOX 44 News on Monday morning that these events happened at the Eastmark Apartments, located at 2400 Central Park Lane. Several residents called 9-1-1 around 8:50 a.m. Saturday after hearing reports of shots fired.
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Sentences Bryan Man For Intoxication Manslaughter That Took Place In May 2017
Five and a half years ago, a Bryan man died while driving home late at night in order to take his five year old daughter to school the next morning. Another Bryan man has been found guilty by a Brazos County district court jury of intoxication manslaughter. The jury sentenced...
KBTX.com
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
KBTX.com
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
KBTX.com
Family honors loved one who died from suspected counterfeit pill containing fentanyl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is turning their pain into a purpose a loved one lost his life after taking a suspected counterfeit pill containing fentanyl. What would have been Koby Fitzgerald’s 22nd birthday was less of a celebration and more of a time to reflect and...
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Justin Lopez and Darrell Booker are facing off for the Justice of the Peace position for Precinct 4. Lopez says he has lived in Brazos County for 15 years, 13 of those years have been spent in Precinct 4. “I have been in the property management...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station student receives proclamation from governor for AVM Awareness
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rilynn Lewis, a junior at College Station High school, recently received a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott due to her hard work and effort in raising awareness about pediatric stroke and brain AVMs, the brain vessel disease her brother Kyler suffers from. As a result...
KBTX.com
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour. It’s a time when model builders open their homes to share their railroad layouts that are months and years in the making. The tour starts Friday in...
KBTX.com
Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region. In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary. In a statement, the city of Navasota and event...
