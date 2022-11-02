Fund established for family of London officer killed in wreck
LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A fund to help support the family of a London police officer has been established.
The London Police Department announced Wednesday a benefit fund to help the family of Officer Logan Medlock , who died Sunday near South Main Street and Barbourville Street in London .Man charged with DUI, murder of Kentucky officer appears in court
The Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund has been established at the Cumberland Valley National Bank. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can call 606-878-7010, or call a Cumberland Valley National Bank branch and ask for the fund.
The fund will help support Logan’s wife and 5-year-old son Brantley.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear also ordered flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Logan.
Logan, a North Laurel High School graduate, also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Keavy Fire Department and as a full-time firefighter with the City of London Police Department.
Funeral services are set to be held at noon Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in London. Internment will follow at the Roark Cemetery in Keavy.
