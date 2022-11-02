NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. On Nov. 3, the NPD announced it discovered the identity of the man who was allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. Ashton Phillips,19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage of property.

