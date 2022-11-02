ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSLA

Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect

NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

NPD: St. Maurice Lane shootings alleged suspect IDed, wanted

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. On Nov. 3, the NPD announced it discovered the identity of the man who was allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. Ashton Phillips,19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage of property.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Several vehicles burglarized overnight in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder police say several vehicles were burglarized near the airport and on the west side of the city overnight. Authorities are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or believes something was stolen from their vehicle overnight to make a report with the DeRidder Police Department.
DERIDDER, LA
klax-tv.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Concordia Parish Crash

Concordia Parish – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez, MS. The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Honda...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Corrections Investigators make two arrests in rape complaint

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21st, 2022, Corrections Deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 (downtown) received a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) hotline complaint from a female inmate. Corrections Investigators responded and began an investigation into the possible criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred inside Rapides Detention Center 1 on or about October 14th, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center

Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nickolas Nichols, 41.
BOYCE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria firefighters investigating fatal house fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an Alexandria man in the Martin Park area. The Alexandria Fire Department received the report of a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue at 12:56 a.m. this morning and the first unit arrived four minutes later along with units from Rapides Fire District No. 2. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

