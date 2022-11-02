Read full article on original website
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting, 2 arrested and 2 suspects wanted
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
KSLA
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
Suspects wanted for murder of 15-year-old in Opelousas
In Opelousas, police are searching for four suspects while a family mourns the loss of 15-year-old Kentravion George.
KSLA
NPD: St. Maurice Lane shootings alleged suspect IDed, wanted
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. On Nov. 3, the NPD announced it discovered the identity of the man who was allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. Ashton Phillips,19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage of property.
Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash
Police said an investigation revealed an officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry after the owner reported an unauthorized use of her vehicle.
KPLC TV
Several vehicles burglarized overnight in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder police say several vehicles were burglarized near the airport and on the west side of the city overnight. Authorities are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or believes something was stolen from their vehicle overnight to make a report with the DeRidder Police Department.
klax-tv.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Concordia Parish Crash
Concordia Parish – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez, MS. The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Honda...
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
cenlanow.com
Corrections Investigators make two arrests in rape complaint
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 21st, 2022, Corrections Deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 (downtown) received a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) hotline complaint from a female inmate. Corrections Investigators responded and began an investigation into the possible criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred inside Rapides Detention Center 1 on or about October 14th, 2022.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 3 wanted fugitives
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three wanted fugitives on probation warrants.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center
Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
kalb.com
Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nickolas Nichols, 41.
Meet the 2022 Opelousas Police Chief candidates
Three people are running for Opelousas Police Chief: Graig “Twin” LeBlanc, Martin L. McLendon and Lawrence “Gum” Richard.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria firefighters investigating fatal house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an Alexandria man in the Martin Park area. The Alexandria Fire Department received the report of a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue at 12:56 a.m. this morning and the first unit arrived four minutes later along with units from Rapides Fire District No. 2. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
KSLA
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
