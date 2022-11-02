ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weare, NH

whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Motorcyclist Dies in Seabrook, NH Crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading north making a left turn into The Brook casino hit a 2019 Harley Davidson heading south around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.
SEABROOK, NH
WMUR.com

Vermont officials investigating bear attack; victim, dog OK

WINHALL, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife say game wardens are investigating a bear attack in Winhall. Wardens say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack Wednesday evening and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Wardens say the attack occurred after...
WINHALL, VT
WMUR.com

Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
CONCORD, NH
Hot 99.1

Black Bear Tries to Maul Woman Walking Dog near Popular VT Ski Resort!

State Police in Vermont alerted residents on Thursday about another black bear attack near a popular ski resort - the second aggressive encounter near the resort since August. The press release came one day after police in Winhall VT say a woman was walking her dog near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday when the encounter took place with the overly aggressive black bear.
WINHALL, VT
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
nbcboston.com

Before NH Crash ‘Destroyed' Plane, Witnesses Heard Strange Sounds: NTSB Report

The engine of the small plane that crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, last month was making abnormal sounds during its takeoff and short flight, witnesses told federal investigators. The crash killed the two men on board, Lawrence Marchiony of Massachusetts and Marvin David Dezendorf of Vermont,...
KEENE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Missing teen who did not return home found safe

HUDSON, NH — UPDATE: Braeden Baker has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Hudson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old boy. Braeden Baker was last seen in the area of Ironwood Road at 4:45pm and did not return home last night. He was last seen...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: New life for old skateboards

Thursday, November 10th — Tonight, we meet an NH man who loves to skateboard and also loves to recycle them. He turns the old broken skateboards into stunning works of art. Plus, we head north to Littleton to meet an entrepreneur and restaurant owner who has been bringing top-notch Thai food to Main Street for over a decade.
NORTHWOOD, NH
WMUR.com

Missing boy from Hudson found safe

HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago

CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH

