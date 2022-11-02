Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
Motorcyclist Dies in Seabrook, NH Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision on Route 107 in Seabrook. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla heading north making a left turn into The Brook casino hit a 2019 Harley Davidson heading south around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The occupants of the Toyota were not injured.
WMUR.com
Vermont officials investigating bear attack; victim, dog OK
WINHALL, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife say game wardens are investigating a bear attack in Winhall. Wardens say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the attack Wednesday evening and discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Wardens say the attack occurred after...
WMUR.com
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
WMUR.com
Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
Black Bear Tries to Maul Woman Walking Dog near Popular VT Ski Resort!
State Police in Vermont alerted residents on Thursday about another black bear attack near a popular ski resort - the second aggressive encounter near the resort since August. The press release came one day after police in Winhall VT say a woman was walking her dog near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday when the encounter took place with the overly aggressive black bear.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire second graders launch popcorn fundraiser to help hurricane victims
CHICHESTER, N.H. — It was just over a month ago that Hurricane Ian hit Florida, and as the effects of the devastating storm are continuing to be felt, some second graders in Chichester decided to help. As part of their studies, second graders at Chichester Central School are learning...
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
WMUR.com
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls. Stop It.
If you drive a lot, like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
nbcboston.com
Before NH Crash ‘Destroyed' Plane, Witnesses Heard Strange Sounds: NTSB Report
The engine of the small plane that crashed into a residential building in Keene, New Hampshire, last month was making abnormal sounds during its takeoff and short flight, witnesses told federal investigators. The crash killed the two men on board, Lawrence Marchiony of Massachusetts and Marvin David Dezendorf of Vermont,...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
WMUR.com
Apparent homemade bomb explodes in Salisbury; police seeking home surveillance video from area
SALISBURY, N.H. — Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene of an explosion in Salisbury on Thursday from what police call a homemade, pipe bomb-style device. Investigators said the incident happened at 1:36 p.m. on Hensmith Road. No one was injured. Police...
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
WMUR.com
'Libertarian activist' accused of approaching Don Bolduc before debate, causing 'disturbance,' faces charges
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A man who approached Republican Don Bolduc beforeWednesday night's Granite State Debate at Saint Anselm College, leading to what police called a "disturbance," is facing charges and now says he's filing a complaint against Bolduc. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal...
UPDATE: Missing teen who did not return home found safe
HUDSON, NH — UPDATE: Braeden Baker has been found safe. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Hudson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old boy. Braeden Baker was last seen in the area of Ironwood Road at 4:45pm and did not return home last night. He was last seen...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: New life for old skateboards
Thursday, November 10th — Tonight, we meet an NH man who loves to skateboard and also loves to recycle them. He turns the old broken skateboards into stunning works of art. Plus, we head north to Littleton to meet an entrepreneur and restaurant owner who has been bringing top-notch Thai food to Main Street for over a decade.
WMUR.com
Monday on NH Chronicle: Erin Goes Pumpkin Racing
First you carve, then you decorate, but will it float? Erin paddles for glory at the Goffstown Pumpkin Regatta.
WMUR.com
Missing boy from Hudson found safe
HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
WMUR.com
14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago
CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
