FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
ABC6.com
2 people shot in Providence, 1 in critical condition
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were shot in Providence early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Whelan Road. Police said one person is in critical condition. It is unclear if there have been any arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated...
ABC6.com
Juvenile arrested after he hit, ran over Fall River police officer with ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a juvenile who hit a police officer with an ATV Friday night. Police said while the 17-year-old male was illegally driving an ATV, he ‘failed to comply with police’ during a traffic stop. The teen fled and struck a officer, dragging him an ‘unspecified’ distance before knocking him to the ground and running him over.
ABC6.com
Teen accused of hitting, running over Fall River police officer with ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a teenager who they said hit a police officer with an ATV Friday night. Police said while the 17-year-old boy was illegally driving an ATV, he "failed to comply with police" during a traffic stop. The teen is...
Police: Officer seriously injured in Fall River hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously injured a Fall River officer Friday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
17-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea late Friday night, according to Chief Marc Haslam. Just before 11:30 p.m., Swansea police received several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street. Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion...
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
Police investigating child kidnapping scam
Police are investigating after a Tiverton woman fell victim to a child kidnapping scam.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman injured, arrested, released on bail after crash involving vehicles, telephone pole
A Tiverton woman was injured and arrested after a multi-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. According to Tiverton Police, just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire personnel responded to the area of 423 Stafford Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a downed...
Turnto10.com
Providence man accused of breaking into ATM says he missed court because he was on drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank appeared in court on Friday after missing his appearance the day before. Adam Corbin was arrested on a bench warrant for his missed court appearance on Thursday. Police said Corbin was found...
ABC6.com
One person seriously injured in Fall River shooting, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police are investigating a daytime shooting that was left one man with serious injuries Thursday. According to police, the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of America Street. Police said they found one man with serious injuries from...
GoLocalProv
Providence College Student Robbed at Gunpoint - Police Arrest Suspect
A Providence College student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint after leaving a bar near campus early Saturday morning. The victim told police the suspects threatened to shoot him. About Incident. Shortly after 1 AM, police responded to the PC Security Office for the report of the robbery. The victim —...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck By Train in Groton
A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus
A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
Turnto10.com
Vehicle ends up over guardrail following rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick
(WJAR) — A vehicle ended up on the other side of the guardrail following a rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on I-95 north near Exit 24B, according to RIDOT. An NBC 10 news crew observed a badly damaged vehicle...
ABC6.com
Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
NECN
Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery
Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
Authorities suspend search after empty kayak is found near Newport Bridge
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search was underway in Newport Saturday afternoon after authorities say they found an empty Kayak north of the Newport Bridge. The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the Kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside. The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
