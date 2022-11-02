ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

2 people shot in Providence, 1 in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were shot in Providence early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Whelan Road. Police said one person is in critical condition. It is unclear if there have been any arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Juvenile arrested after he hit, ran over Fall River police officer with ATV

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a juvenile who hit a police officer with an ATV Friday night. Police said while the 17-year-old male was illegally driving an ATV, he ‘failed to comply with police’ during a traffic stop. The teen fled and struck a officer, dragging him an ‘unspecified’ distance before knocking him to the ground and running him over.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

One person seriously injured in Fall River shooting, police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police are investigating a daytime shooting that was left one man with serious injuries Thursday. According to police, the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of America Street. Police said they found one man with serious injuries from...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence College Student Robbed at Gunpoint - Police Arrest Suspect

A Providence College student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint after leaving a bar near campus early Saturday morning. The victim told police the suspects threatened to shoot him. About Incident. Shortly after 1 AM, police responded to the PC Security Office for the report of the robbery. The victim —...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck By Train in Groton

A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
GROTON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA

