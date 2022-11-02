ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Sanborn Confident If He Replaces Roquan Smith in Bears Defense

Why Jack Sanborn is confident if he gets starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are not excited to have lost a player like Roquan Smith on the field. No one man can fill the void of his NFL-leading 83 tackles, or the void of what he meant in the locker room. They are excited, however, about the opportunity it will present for young linebackers to show what they can do with an increased snap count. One of those guys is Jack Sanborn. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin has impressed his coaches at practice, but hasn’t had the chance to get on the field playing behind several veterans. Now he appears to be in line for more snaps with the shuffling going on in the linebackers room.
Bears Activate Cody Whitehair Off of IR, Clear to Play Dolphins Game

Bears activate Cody Whitehair off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, the team activated Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
Dolphins Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
