Tyler man sentenced to 50 years for murder of 25-year-old woman
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — A Tyler man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in a Smith County court on Wednesday for the death of a woman in September 2021.Tyler man arrested for murder of 25-year-old woman
Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was sentenced for the murder of Laura Garcia, who was 25.
Garcia’s body was found on Sept. 4, 2021, when police responded to a welfare concern in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street.Longview man sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of meth, firearm
Valenzuela-Avila was admitted to a local hospital under police custody for self-inflicted wounds. He was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021 and booked into the Smith County Jail on a murder warrant with a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 1