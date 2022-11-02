Read full article on original website
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Experience the Wonder of the Icy Arctic in Niagara Falls’s Brand New Immersive Attraction, Arctic – A Man Under the Ice
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Calling all families, nature enthusiasts, and explorers of all ages: You’ve got to check out this new interactive exhibit in Niagara Falls!. Introducing Arctic: A Man Under the Ice....
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining
If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show returning to the Niagara County Fairgrounds
Organizers announced the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show is set to return to the Niagara County Fairgrounds beginning on November 18.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Clarksburg Cider Company is turning heads with approachable atmosphere and handcrafted beverages in Lancaster
LANCASTER (WKBW) — Laid out on a beautiful campus on the eastern edge of Lancaster you will find a family-owned business offering handcrafted hard ciders, an inspired menu, and an atmosphere that will make you feel right at home. If you haven't been to Clarksburg Cider Company, now is...
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Major Western New York Auto Group Has Been Sold On Grand Island
They were one of the biggest auto dealerships in their day, but now their entire group has been sold. They're HUUUUUUGGGEEEE. You remember all the commercials. Billy Fuccillo was a big person in every sense of the word. He was a former football player at Syracuse University. Physically, he was big. But I'll always remember him as having a big heart also. There are countless stories of him quietly paying the bill for large groups of people who were out to dinner to celebrate birthdays and charities that he would donate to. He was always very nice to me too. Every time I had an interaction with the man, it was a friendly one.
New mural unveiled in the City of Tonawanda
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mural entitled “Welcome to the City of Tonawanda” was unveiled Saturday. The mural features letters containing a piece of history or a personal memory about the City of Tonawanda that is important to the artist.
Niagara Falls' Mister M's finds new home after building sale
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls bar/restaurant is making a move to a new home after the sale of its building. Mister M’s House of Food & Drink closed its doors this weekend at 2500 Military Road with plans to reopen in a few months at 2939 Hyde Park Blvd., where Rose’s & Sons Bar & Restaurant closed a few weeks ago.
A Boy Band Christmas tour coming to Seneca Niagara Casino
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boy band icons from the ’90s and early aughts have announced they’ll be joining forces for the “A Boy Band Christmas” holiday tour, which will stop by Seneca Niagara Casino on Dec. 9. The 12-stop tour will feature 98 Degrees...
How this couple makes up to $4,000 a month dumpster diving
Erin and Dave Sheffield of Buffalo, New York, met dumpster diving at the University at Buffalo around 13 years ago. “I was looking through a roll off dumpster that was outside of the building,” Dave said. Erin recognized the fellow dumpster diver right away and jokingly asked what he...
Check Out This Multi-million Dollar House For Sale In North Buffalo
Buffalo has plenty of great and expensive houses on the market, and this mansion is one of the best we've seen in a while. As rents and mortgage rates continue to rise, it's beginning to have a real impact on those who are looking for new housing in Western New York and what they can afford to buy or rent.
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
