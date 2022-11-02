ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Geauga County Sheriff’s dispatcher helps save life in asthma emergency

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Christina Lamtman understands the nature of the job is primarily anonymous and most times without an absolute answer or resolution to the problem once the incoming call ends. As Lamtman puts it, it is like reading a book but the last chapter is missing.
Beachwood vs. Cardinal Mooney boys soccer: Bison launch determined upset bid, but fall, 2-0, in D-III elite eight

WARREN — Against the wind and against the grain, it was going to be an uphill battle anyway Nov. 5 for Beachwood in its Division III regional final against Cardinal Mooney. The Cardinals have looked the part all fall of a side that could contend for the D-III state title, and they might have offered more resistance than that fierce wind did on this occasion at Warren Howland.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Beachwood-Cardinal Mooney boys soccer regional final capsule

Where: Warren Howland, 200 Shaffer Drive Northeast. What’s next: The winner advances to a state semifinal Nov. 9 against Ottawa Hills or Ottoville at a time and site to be determined. What to look for: Beachwood is now the lone News-Herald coverage area side — boys or girls —...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Notre Dame College clinches share of MEC title

NDC (8-2, 8-1 MEC) can win the title outright with a win at winless Alderson-Broaddus on Nov. 12. The Falcons are MEC champs for the fifth consecutive season, and are expected to finish within the top seven spots in regional rankings to qualify for the Division II playoffs. A dominant...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH

