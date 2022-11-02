ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Connecticut Board of Education votes to investigate complaint into Killingly Public Schools over mental health clinic

By Tina Detelj
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Board of Education voted Wednesday to further look into a complaint filed by Killingly parents accusing their local district of not adequately addressing students’ mental health needs.

“Based upon my investigation, the department has determined that an appropriate learning environment and a safe school setting do not exist in Killingly,” Michael McKeon, the attorney for the Connecticut Department of Education, said.

The board voted unanimously to look into the complaint, which came after the Killingly school board rejected the proposal to create a school-based mental health clinic at the high school.

The district disagrees with the state’s decision, according to Killingly’s attorney, Deborah Stevenson.

“In fact, the Killingly board of education has adopted several interventions to implement the educational interests of the state,” Stevenson said.

But McKeon said the district has done “next to nothing.”

Parents applauded the decision.

“Killingly can remedy this immediately by voting in the resources that we need,” Christine Rosati-Randall said. “Not by creating openings that remain vacant.”

Killingly board members said that parents didn’t file a complaint with the district, first, so the state should not have considered the complaint.

Former students in attendance were glad about the vote.

“It just brings me to tears, because some of them are so lost, and when they don’t have professional help, they get stuck,” Julia Revellese said. “I’ve been there.”

The next step is for a three-person panel to investigate the complaint. They will then set a date for a hearing.

WTNH

