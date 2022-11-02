Read full article on original website
WLOX
Allen Beverages’ Panda Palace Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 14th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, November 20th, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday November 20th, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
wxxv25.com
City of Biloxi Surplus Auction tomorrow
Today, some of the items the City of Biloxi will be auctioning off tomorrow were out for a preview. Hundreds of items will go to the highest bidder regardless of price. The city is getting rid of surplus items including vehicles, office equipment, and items from the police evidence vault.
WLOX
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
From the Mississippi Development Authority to the Department of Marine Resources, Jamie Miller is a familiar face across the state. And now he's now heading up the Gulf Coast Business Council. Learn about home canning from Momma J's Jam'n Jellies.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022
Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
WLOX
Doug Walker joins the GMM crew from Ocean Springs for WLOX's 60th anniversary
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
WLOX
Storms cut short Diamondhead festival, but not barbecue competition
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy storms and strong winds made a statement at the Diamondhead Festival and Barbecue Competition. “I’d say more than a damper,” said organizer Ty Wiltz. “It was almost catastrophic.”. But what the foul weather did was strip the event down to its essential...
WLOX
Art lovers attend Peter Anderson Festival despite rain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Ocean Springs is celebrating its 44th annual Peter Anderson Art Festival. The festival serves as a time for artists from across the country to showcase their best to attendees and to catch up with fellow artists as well. “It’s always one of our...
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
WLOX
Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven't seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store.
WLOX
Celebrating nature in Jackson County, and cruising downtown Ocean Springs with Cynthia Sutton
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Go inside Shearwater Pottery with Peter Anderson
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
WLOX
Impending rain cancels Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport will not happen. Event organizer Jim Hollingsworth said with the potential for heavy rain on Saturday, they made the call Friday morning to cancel the annual event. The parade was set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown...
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
Mississippi Press
What you need to know for this weekend’s 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Final preparations are underway for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival Arts & Crafts Festival in downtown Ocean Springs, set to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday -- rain or shine. The current forecast call for a 60% chance of rain in Ocean Springs Saturday, but that...
WLOX
Making Bacon, Egg & Cheese Eggrolls with Chef Clay Barney
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
WLOX
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
Mississippi Press
California artist memorializes Pascagoula K9 officer killed in line of duty
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- When “Exo,” the Pascagoula police K9 officer, was killed in the line of duty in June, it left a hole in the hearts of the officers and staff at the Pascagoula Police Department. Thanks to the generosity of a California artist, at least a small...
WLOX
Gautier High School celebrates veterans with breakfast
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds.
WLOX
Businesses gearing up for Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the biggest festivals on the coast is just around the corner. “It brings in people from all over the United States,” said business owner Bernard Clark. “They love to buy the pottery and look at the art.”. Artisans, crafters and food...
ourmshome.com
Gulfport beats Biloxi in 100th rivalry renewal
Thursday night marked the 100th meeting of all time on the football field between long-time arch-rivals Gulfport and Biloxi. The Admirals celebrated the historic milestone by holding off the Indians 33-24 and in the process wrapped up the second spot in Region 4-6A play and the right to host an opening round Class 6A state playoff game that goes with that seed. Jacob Palazzo threw for a pair of scores and Emmanuel Bentley ran for two more as Gulfport led 26-12 after three-quarters of play.
