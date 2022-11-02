Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SPD searching for missing 12-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday evening. According to police, Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at 2:00 p.m. today. He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear. If you see […]
wfxg.com
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler killed in Burke County hit-and-run
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Earlier this week, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reported that a man was struck and killed by a car on Hwy. 23. We now know that the victim was the grandfather of a missing toddler from Savannah, whose disappearance has made national headlines. FOX 28...
WJCL
Deputies arrest man at Hilton Head apartment complex following SWAT standoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Following a standoff, authorities on Hilton Head Island arrested a man they say was brandishing a firearm and making threats. Charles Brown, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments,...
WJCL
GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
WCTV
Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee Wednesday is now facing more charges. Court records filed Friday show John Mincey is now accused of trying to kill the Leon County deputy who was trying to arrest him and he’s facing attempted homicide charges for it.
Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing another in mid-September
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Sept. 17. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another teen in mid-September in Midtown Savannah. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old J.T. Sidney Deloach in Hinesville, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said. Police charged Deloach with murder and […]
BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
WTGS
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
wtoc.com
One person injured in St. Helena shooting
ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon
This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
WJCL
Police: Manhunt underway in Savannah for suspect who shot at officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:17 p.m.: A manhunt continues several hours after police in Savannah say a 25-year-old man fired a weapon at them. Massie Ellis is wanted for shooting at police after they responded to a home on Vineyard Drive for a domestic issue. A woman who lives...
wtoc.com
No injuries reported in fire at International Paper on Highway 80
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at International Paper on Highway 80 in Bloomingdale caused heavy smoke in the area Saturday afternoon. Officials say just before 4 p.m. a conveyor belt at the facility started the fire. No one was injured in the incident but you should be aware of...
WJCL
Hotel Shooting Arrest: Authorities capture suspect in Bluffton Holiday Inn Express incident
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 3:24 p.m.: Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old Bluffton man in connection with Tuesday's shooting. According to the BCSO, the 37-year-old victim was found on the fourth floor with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Savannah for treatment.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Prosecutors pinpoint when they believe Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — (CNN) -- In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense inAlex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife,...
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon: FBI initially focused on specific dumpsters for missing Georgia toddler's remains
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities and the FBI initially focused on a specific set of trailer park dumpsters in their search for Quinton Simon's remains – and police now say the likelihood of locating the boy's body is slim, Fox News Digital has learned. The one-year-old vanished Oct....
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Pooler boy found safe
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 7:55 a.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Pooler are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old boy. Mikail Heath was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the pool area of Olympus Carrington Apartments, on...
