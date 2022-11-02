ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 12-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday evening. According to police, Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at 2:00 p.m. today. He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear. If you see […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 man killed following Savannah crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirms that one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Shipyard Road in Savannah on Friday. According to GSP, 43-year-old Carroll Clifton was traveling east on Shipyard Road when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a palm tree just before 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing another in mid-September

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Sept. 17. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another teen in mid-September in Midtown Savannah. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old J.T. Sidney Deloach in Hinesville, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said. Police charged Deloach with murder and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigating gas station shooting, 1 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena. Upon arrival, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
truecrimedaily

Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
wtoc.com

One person injured in St. Helena shooting

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway. When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Nik

Missing From His Playpen: Quinton Simon

This is an overview of the high-profile active investigation into the disappearance of 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon, who went missing on October 5th, 2022, just three weeks ago. He was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. At this point in time, Quinton is presumed dead but his body has not been located. His mother, Leilani Simon, is the one who reported him missing - however, she is also the primary suspect, and she’s not cooperating with the investigation. We’re going to dig into the history, the timeline and the most current updates that have been released by the police. It’s time to put the pressure on and get people talking about little Quinton.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

No injuries reported in fire at International Paper on Highway 80

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at International Paper on Highway 80 in Bloomingdale caused heavy smoke in the area Saturday afternoon. Officials say just before 4 p.m. a conveyor belt at the facility started the fire. No one was injured in the incident but you should be aware of...
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Pooler boy found safe

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 7:55 a.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Pooler are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old boy. Mikail Heath was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the pool area of Olympus Carrington Apartments, on...
POOLER, GA

