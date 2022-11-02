Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man found shot, dead in north side home: police
MILWAUKEE - Police said a Milwaukee man was found dead in a home on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The 71-year-old victim, police said, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Milwaukee Police Academy class below goal, union sees this as a bigger issue
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) to take back the job offers for more than two dozen candidates for a variety of reasons.
WISN
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County village that couple denied right to vote appeals ruling that it was wrong
RAYMOND — Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign’s hottest issues appears to have been decided believedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled in Berman’s favor on the issue of whether she...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
empowerwisconsin.org
Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal
MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
Milwaukee elections official criminally charged over fraudulent military ballots
Prosecutors charged a recently fired Milwaukee elections official for allegedly sending military absentee ballots to a Republican member of the state legislature.
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
WISN
Fmr. Milwaukee election official charged with election fraud
MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata was charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts offalsely obtaining military ballots. According to the criminal complaint, Zapata stated that she accessed the MyVote site on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., to...
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
WISN
Located: Critical missing teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
On the Chopping Block: How Quality-of-Life Issues Dominate Mayor’s 2023 Budget Proposal
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every...
WISN
2023 city budget approved by Milwaukee Common Council
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council adopted an amended version of the city's $1.72 billion budget on Friday afternoon. The budget included 26 amendments from Mayor Cavalier Johnson's original 2023 proposal. According to a release from the Common Council, the budget passed by the council includes a tax rate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
WISN
Internal emails reveal mounting frustrations ahead of medical examiner's abrupt retirement
MILWAUKEE — New behind-the-scenes insights reveal mounting tensions and frustrations between former Milwaukee County medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson and County Executive David Crowley. Through a public records request, WISN 12 News exclusively obtained a year's worth of internal emails between the two county officials, before Peterson abruptly retired...
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
WISN
Police search for critically missing man
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
