Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man found shot, dead in north side home: police

MILWAUKEE - Police said a Milwaukee man was found dead in a home on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The 71-year-old victim, police said, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
WEST BEND, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Troubling questions in Milwaukee’s latest election scandal

MADISON — As Milwaukee’s No. 2 elections official faces charges in the city’s latest election scandal, the lawmaker she targeted is asking a critical question: Why would Kimberly Zapata risk her job, her excellent benefits, her freedom, when she could have just stepped forward with her concerns?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fmr. Milwaukee election official charged with election fraud

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata was charged with misconduct in public office, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts offalsely obtaining military ballots. According to the criminal complaint, Zapata stated that she accessed the MyVote site on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

On the Chopping Block: How Quality-of-Life Issues Dominate Mayor’s 2023 Budget Proposal

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2023 city budget approved by Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council adopted an amended version of the city's $1.72 billion budget on Friday afternoon. The budget included 26 amendments from Mayor Cavalier Johnson's original 2023 proposal. According to a release from the Common Council, the budget passed by the council includes a tax rate...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police search for critically missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding critically missing 61-year-old Ronald Bruner. Bruner was last seen at 10:40 p.m. Friday, near N 55th and W. Casper streets in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'8", 110 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
