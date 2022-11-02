ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s Naked Cowboy backs Lee Zeldin over Hochul in race for governor

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

That’s one stringing endorsement.

The Big Apple’s guitar-slinging Naked Cowboy has made it clear that he wants to turn New York red — backing Lee Zeldin for governor.

The scantily clothed busker, whose real name is Robert Burck, was filmed crooning the Republican gubernatorial candidate’s virtues in the middle of Times Square on Wednesday.

“Lee Zeldin for Governor of New York. This one-party, Democratic rule, clearly doesn’t work,” the 51-year-old sang as he strummed his guitar.

Burck — who famously hums in little more than tighty-whities — went on to list off a bunch of Zeldin’s campaign promises.

“Gonna restore law and order, repeal the cashless bail, fire all the woke DAs that won’t put these thugs in jail,” he sang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8kh9_0iwHOzgh00
The Naked Cowboy clothed his guitar — but not himself — in Lee Zeldin swag to endorse the Republican in the New York governor’s race.

“Reduce taxes and regulations, build the economy, before more wealthy New Yorkers take their tax dollars and flee.

“Stop teaching CRT and gender fluidity. Stick with math and science and the ABCs.”

Zeldin, who is facing off against Gov. Kathy Hochul, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “SPOTTED in Times Square!”

The Naked Cowboy is an avowed Donald Trump supporter and has taken to the streets in MAGA underwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjNV6_0iwHOzgh00
GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin gleefully shared the Naked Cowboy’s endorsement on social media.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ERsU_0iwHOzgh00
The Times Square busker — real name Robert Burck — is a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, who has also endorsed Zeldin.

He’s also previously had Trump 2020 stickers plastered all over his guitar.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Is Eric Adams hitting the campaign trail hard enough?

Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Reviewing Lee Zeldin’s focus on crime in New York City

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election, Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has surged in the polls – getting within striking distance of incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin has tapped into a real fear in New York that’s helped him get much closer to Hochul than what pollsters originally predicted. Many say that’s largely due to his focus on crime – particularly in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church

Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
BRONX, NY
wrvo.org

New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day

With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Why Lee Zeldin will win

Fall is the season of armchair quarterbacking America’s two favorite sports: football and politics. But if you’re handicapping this year’s governor’s race, it’s wise to start at the bottom. In elections, the floor is more significant than the ceiling. And this year, the floor bodes...
nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy